Nicolab and Carahsoft Partner to Bring AI-Powered Stroke Workflow Solutions to the Public Sector

AMSTERDAM and RESTON, Va., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nicolab and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted IT Solutions Provider for the Healthcare Industry™, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Nicolab’s Master Aggregator®, making the company’s innovative stroke workflow solutions and AI-powered platform, StrokeViewer, available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint and OMNIA Partners contracts.

“We are pleased to partner with Carahsoft to expand access to Nicolab’s stroke workflow solutions across the U.S. Public Sector,” said Michael Macilquham, Chief Executive Officer at Nicolab. “Through Carahsoft’s extensive Public Sector network and contract portfolio, we look forward to supporting healthcare providers with technology that helps accelerate treatment decisions and strengthen stroke care delivery at scale.”

Nicolab’s platform and stroke workflow solutions are designed to help clinicians act quickly when minutes matter most. The company provides secure image sharing and AI-assisted prioritization to optimize treatment decisions, streamline collaboration across hospitals and networks and improve stroke workflow efficiency from comprehensive stroke centers to community hospitals.

Through this partnership, Carahsoft and Nicolab are supporting large hospital systems and stroke networks, including Public Sector healthcare providers such as the VA, the Department of War (DoW) and IHS facilities, with scalable healthcare technology designed to strengthen care coordination, drive transfer decisions and support ongoing quality improvement.

The StrokeViewer platform delivers a range of advanced clinical workflow capabilities, including:

Instant notification reception

Customizable alert management

Centralized patient worklist review

Detailed clinical case summaries

AI-powered imaging analysis

Integrated care team communication

Real-time collaboration tools

One-click patient forwarding and transfer coordination

“Nicolab provides an advanced clinical workflow platform that helps healthcare organizations enhance stroke care coordination and improve acute care response times,” said Tim Boltz, Program Executive for Healthcare Solutions at Carahsoft. “Nicolab’s AI-powered imaging platform transforms traditionally fragmented workflows into a connected, proactive system that empowers clinicians to make faster decisions with greater confidence, reduce diagnostic uncertainty and manage cases seamlessly from virtually anywhere. Together with our reseller partners, Nicolab and Carahsoft are delivering critical healthcare solutions that support faster diagnoses, more efficient workflows and improved patient outcomes for healthcare organizations.”

Nicolab’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (571) 590-6500 or Nicolab@carahsoft.com. Explore Nicolab’s solutions here.

About Nicolab

Founded in 2015 following the world-leading MR CLEAN clinical trial, Nicolab is an Australian-based public unlisted company with headquarters in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. Its team of researchers, developers, and medical specialists develops innovative healthcare solutions to improve acute care and clinical collaboration across hospitals and networks.

Operating globally, Nicolab delivers a single, compact platform that combines Nicolab Assist, our collaboration suite for acute care, with StrokeViewer, our AI-powered imaging portfolio for stroke. The platform helps clinicians coordinate care, make faster decisions, and streamline stroke treatment across hospitals and networks. Visit us at www.nicolab.com .

Contact

Susan DiGiaimo

(609) 207-8104

info@nicolab.com

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted IT Solutions Provider for the Healthcare Industry, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Healthcare Technology, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com