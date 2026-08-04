Independent Living Systems Strengthens Commitment to California Communities Through Bridges CEDC Sponsorship

Glendale, CA, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent Living Systems (ILS), a leading provider of person-centered health and social care solutions for vulnerable populations, has announced a new sponsorship with Bridges Community Economic Development Corporation (Bridges CEDC), a nonprofit organization dedicated to expanding educational opportunities and strengthening children, youth, families, and communities throughout underserved areas of Los Angeles County.

The sponsorship reflects ILS’s continued commitment to California, where the company has partnered with health plans and community organizations since 2012 to help Medi-Cal members access the health care and social services they need to live healthier, more independent lives.

Based in Carson, California, Bridges CEDC is committed to building equitable communities by closing achievement, opportunity, and income gaps through education, family support, community outreach, economic empowerment, and community development. Through its year-round summer supplemental educational programs, family and foster care services, and community outreach program, Bridges equips children, youth, and families with the knowledge, resources, and support they need to thrive.

“At ILS, we know that good health extends far beyond medical care,” said Nestor Plana, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ILS. “Families are stronger when they have access to safe housing, nutritious food, educational opportunities, and a network of support. Bridges CEDC has earned the trust of families across Los Angeles County by providing those critical resources every day, and we’re proud to support their important work.”

California remains one of ILS’s fastest-growing markets. Today, the company partners with health plans and contracted providers around the state to deliver Enhanced Care Management, Community Supports and Community Health Worker programs that connect members with the care and services they need throughout the state.

“Our commitment to California is about building healthier communities through diverse partnerships that help improve the quality of life for the most vulnerable populations,” said Gwendolyn “Gwen” Leake Isaacs, Senior Vice President of the California Market at ILS. “Organizations like Bridges understand the unique needs of local families because they live and work in the communities they serve. By supporting their mission, we’re helping strengthen the network of care that makes a meaningful difference in people’s lives.”

“We are honored to partner with Independent Living Systems in our shared commitment to strengthening communities and expanding opportunities for children and families,” said Dr. Simone E. Dilisser, Executive Director of Bridges CEDC. “We believe that every child deserves access to high-quality educational opportunities and every family deserves the support needed to thrive. This partnership represents more than a sponsorship; it is an investment in the limitless potential of our communities and in creating pathways to brighter futures.”

The sponsorship will help support Bridges CEDC’s programs during the 2026-2027 program year, including its supplemental educational programs, Family and Foster Care Support services, and community resource initiatives benefiting residents throughout Carson and surrounding Los Angeles County communities.

For ILS, the partnership reflects a shared belief that healthier communities are built through collaboration. By supporting trusted local organizations like Bridges CEDC, ILS continues to invest in programs that address the everyday challenges facing California families and help people achieve healthier, more independent lives.

About Independent Living Systems

Independent Living Systems (ILS) is a Miami-based healthcare services company and the largest Latino-owned healthcare company in the United States. ILS and its subsidiaries — Florida Community Care and Florida Complete Care — provide comprehensive, person-centered managed care solutions for Medicare, Medicaid, and Dual-Eligible populations, with a focus on vulnerable communities. In addition to serving members in Florida, ILS also supports health plans and providers in California through care management and population health services that improve outcomes for vulnerable populations.

Independent Living Systems