Souljourn Yoga Announces Making and Moving: A 2027 Tulum Yoga & Botanical Dye Retreat

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yoga lovers and creative spirits alike will have the chance to slow down and create with their hands at Souljourn’s Making and Moving: A Tulum Yoga + Botanical Dye Retreat. This transformative travel experience, taking place March 10–14, 2027, will be led by Souljourn Yoga Foundation founder Jordan Ashley, PhD, and botanical textile dyer Erica Kowalsky of Down To Earth Goods — Souljourn’s first retreat in Mexico.





Jordan and Erica have curated an unforgettable 4-night, 5-day experience on the Caribbean edge of the Yucatán Peninsula, where jungle meets turquoise sea. Tulum is part of the living Maya world: ancestral clifftop temples overlooking the water, freshwater cenotes beneath the limestone, and traditions of craft, color, and ceremony that Maya communities carry forward today. The group will stay exclusively at Najil Chak (na-HEEL chak), a private art residence founded by Frank Wall and artist Karen Gutiérrez, where contemporary architecture merges with lush natural surroundings — six en-suite bedrooms across 29,000 square feet of indoor-outdoor living, a private wellness and art studio, tropical gardens, a pool, and a fire pit beneath the palms. This immersive journey blends yoga, botanical dye artistry, and cultural exchange through a “slow travel” lens that prioritizes ethical engagement and deep restoration.

“Embodiment has always been the entry point for us — whether that’s yoga, or making something with your hands,” shares Jordan Ashley, founder of Souljourn Yoga Foundation. “Creative expression is where we’re headed, and natural dyeing asks the same thing the mat does: slow down, pay attention. This is our first retreat in Mexico, and wherever we go, we go in support of girls’ education. Partnering with LADLE is what makes this a Souljourn retreat.”

Souljourn Yoga remains deeply committed to its mission of supporting young women’s education through ongoing global collaborations. For this journey, participants will engage with Los Amigos De La Esquina (LADLE), a Tulum nonprofit community center that has empowered Maya and Mexican children through art, wellbeing, environmental consciousness, and life skills since 2017. Each participant’s registration includes a $200 tax-deductible donation directly supporting LADLE’s roughly 20 free weekly workshops, which give local girls — most between 12 and 18 years old — a safe space to build creativity, confidence, and emotional resilience.

Throughout the retreat, participants will take part in daily vinyasa with Jordan as well as unique, exploratory experiences — no prior yoga or dye experience is necessary. Retreat highlights include:

Botanical Dye Artistry: Two hands-on workshops with textile designer Erica Kowalsky, drawing pigment from raw plant materials and organic extracts and transforming textiles into living color stories to carry home.

Two hands-on workshops with textile designer Erica Kowalsky, drawing pigment from raw plant materials and organic extracts and transforming textiles into living color stories to carry home. Signature Indigo Workshop: An indigo dye session led by artist and Najil Chak co-founder Karen Gutiérrez.

An indigo dye session led by artist and Najil Chak co-founder Karen Gutiérrez. Into the Land: A full day as guests of a Maya family on their homestead, with a farm-to-table lunch prepared by the hosts and a swim in a freshwater cenote.

A full day as guests of a Maya family on their homestead, with a farm-to-table lunch prepared by the hosts and a swim in a freshwater cenote. Community Connection: A visit with the kids of LADLE, sharing a yoga class and creating an art project side by side.

A visit with the kids of LADLE, sharing a yoga class and creating an art project side by side. Sun & Fire: An afternoon at Tulum beach and an evening bonfire beneath the palms.





The journey features four nights at Najil Chak with three fresh meals daily prepared by the residence’s private chef, materials for all three botanical dye workshops, group airport transfers, and a signature Souljourn goody bag featuring products from Mad Hippie and other brands. Early bird pricing is available through October 1, 2026, starting at $2,500 for shared occupancy and $3,000 for single occupancy. Guests may fly into Cancún International Airport (CUN) or Tulum International Airport (TQO).

For registration and more details, visit www.souljournyoga.com/tulum2027

About Souljourn Yoga

Souljourn Yoga Foundation is a 501(c)(3) US non-profit that creates transformational yoga retreats and teacher training programs to raise awareness and funds for young women’s education worldwide. The name Souljourn Yoga is inspired by seva, the Sanskrit word for and yogic principle of selfless service (the soul), sojourn, which captures the essence of being in a place and time, and yoga, which is union, balance, and connection. Over ten years, Souljourn has led 20 retreats across 9 countries.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cd01b46d-e5c2-414f-8db2-15f563a0a34c