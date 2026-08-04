nextSource Announces Recipients of the Inaugural Gallagher-Clewes Memorial Scholarship

NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Gallagher-Clewes Memorial Scolarship Winners

nextSource is proud to announce the recipients of the inaugural Gallagher-Clewes Memorial Scholarship. Established to honor the lasting legacy of former nextSource leaders Jim Gallagher and Kristin Clewes, the scholarship supports nextSource Associates pursuing accredited educational and professional development opportunities. It is awarded annually to individuals who demonstrate leadership rooted in authenticity and empathy, a commitment to service excellence and community, and a drive for continuous self-improvement and lifelong learning.

Following a highly competitive application process, the Scholarship Selection Committee selected three outstanding recipients whose personal and professional achievements embody the values that Jim Gallagher and Kristin Clewes championed throughout their careers:

Brandon Hunter Lee

A nextSource Associate supporting the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Brandon is pursuing a Master of Science in Real Estate Development at MIT. His application highlighted an unwavering commitment to community service, including volunteer work with Habitat for Humanity and literacy initiatives, as well as a passion for leveraging technology and innovation to increase access to affordable housing. Elizabeth (Liz) Rookstool

Supporting Louisiana State University (LSU), Elizabeth is pursuing a Master of Science in Leadership and Human Resource Development with a concentration in Workforce Development at Louisiana State University. A first-generation college graduate, Liz has dedicated her career to helping learners achieve their educational goals and is committed to developing future leaders through coaching, mentorship, and workforce development initiatives. Hector Cendejas

Currently supporting Louisiana State University (LSU), Hector is pursuing a Master of Public Affairs at Duke University’s Sanford School of Public Policy. His career has focused on strengthening public institutions, expanding equitable access to opportunity, and serving communities through leadership grounded in authenticity, empathy, and service.





The Selection Committee was deeply impressed by the caliber of applicants received during the inaugural scholarship cycle; every finalist reflected the leadership, integrity, and commitment to growth that inspired the creation of this program. Brandon, Elizabeth, and Hector each represent the very best of our Associate community and embody the values that Jim Gallagher and Kristin Clewes exemplified throughout their lives and careers.

In addition to financial assistance, the scholarship reflects nextSource's broader commitment to supporting professional development, lifelong learning, and the advancement of future leaders.

For more information about the Gallagher-Clewes Memorial Scholarship, including eligibility requirements and future application cycles, visit:

https://nextsource.com/gallagher-clewes-memorial-scholarship/

About nextSource

For more than 28 years, nextSource has helped organizations navigate the evolving world of work through comprehensive workforce solutions designed to increase agility, strengthen compliance, and enhance workforce performance. As a privately held, woman-owned professional services firm, nextSource delivers expertise across extended workforce management, global workforce administration, direct sourcing, payroll services, and compliance management. Guided by a People First philosophy, nextSource enables clients to meet their talent objectives while maintaining governance, operational excellence, and exceptional workforce experiences.

Contact: Media Relations | media@nextsource.com | nextsource.com



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