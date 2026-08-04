Spherix Global Insights Launches RapidPulse Dynamix™ to Support Time-Sensitive Market Insights

Exton, PA, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spherix Global Insights, a leading independent provider of market intelligence and advisory services for specialty pharmaceutical and biotech companies, today announced the launch of RapidPulse Dynamix™, a quick-turn market intelligence offering designed to help life sciences organizations answer focused, time-sensitive business questions with current perspectives from physicians, payers, and other healthcare decision-makers. RapidPulse Dynamix complements Spherix's established syndicated services by providing insights on an accelerated timeline. Together, these offerings provide clients with both the longitudinal market intelligence needed to understand broader trends and the rapid insights needed to support immediate business decisions.

While Spherix has supported rapid-turnaround custom research engagements for clients for many years, RapidPulse Dynamix formally brings these capabilities together under a dedicated solution, reflecting growing demand for accelerated answers without compromising research quality or scientific rigor.

RapidPulse Dynamix helps pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, as well as investors, financial institutions, and consulting organizations, quickly gather current market perspectives when important business decisions cannot wait for a traditional research timeline. New clinical data, competitor announcements, policy changes, business development opportunities, and upcoming leadership or board discussions can create an immediate need to determine whether an observed signal reflects a meaningful market shift and what it may mean for strategy. Depending on study scope and sampling requirements, projects may include quantitative surveys, qualitative interviews, or a combination of methodologies tailored to the business question – and deliver actionable insights in days.

RapidPulse Dynamix provides a structured approach to these situations by combining Spherix's established healthcare stakeholder communities, therapeutic expertise, and AI-enabled execution. While AI accelerates questionnaire programming, fieldwork coordination, and analysis, every engagement is led by experienced Spherix researchers responsible for study design, quality review, interpretation, and translation of findings into meaningful business implications.

Examples of business questions RapidPulse Dynamix can address include:

Is this a leading indicator of a true market shift or just temporary noise?

What is potential physician demand for a particular asset or type of treatment?

How are physicians reacting right now to new clinical data or a competitor announcement?

Can we validate this commercial assumption before making a significant investment?

How are payers responding to a new policy, pricing change, or competitive development?

Each engagement is developed around the specific insight needed, stakeholder group, methodology, and level of evidence required. Timing varies according to sample requirements and project scope, allowing the research design to remain aligned with the decision rather than applying a standardized approach to every assignment.

The introduction of the RapidPulse Dynamix brand makes it easier for clients to identify and access Spherix's rapid market intelligence capabilities as a distinct offering within the company's broader market intelligence and advisory portfolio. The launch also reflects Spherix’s broader approach to AI: using technology to improve execution while preserving the direct stakeholder engagement, methodological rigor, and analyst interpretation central to its work.

About RapidPulse Dynamix™

RapidPulse Dynamix™ is a rapid market intelligence offering from Spherix Global Insights designed to address focused, time-sensitive business questions using direct input from physicians, payers, and other healthcare decision-makers. Each engagement combines tailored methodology, therapeutic and market expertise, and AI-enabled execution. Project timing varies based on methodology, sample requirements, and scope.

About Spherix Global Insights

Spherix Global Insights is a leading independent provider of market intelligence and advisory services for specialty pharmaceutical and biotech markets. By combining physician, patient, and payer perspectives into a single integrated view, Spherix helps brand teams, market access stakeholders, and investors understand how a specialty market actually behaves, not how any one stakeholder describes it.

The firm operates eight dedicated therapeutic franchises – Central Nervous System, Dermatology, Gastroenterology, Hematology, Nephrology, Oncology, Ophthalmology, and Rheumatology – alongside a fully dedicated Market Access team.

Each franchise is led by hyper-focused analysts and researchers who track these specialty areas full-time, drawing on independently curated communities of vetted practicing specialists, KOLs, patients recruited through treating physicians and advocacy partners, and medical and pharmacy directors at commercial and government payers.

Spherix delivers quarterly trending, launch tracking, chart audits, KOL synthesis, patient experience research, and payer and market access intelligence that support confident, strategic decision-making across the pharma lifecycle.

Trusted by 19 of the top 20 pharmaceutical and biotech organizations, Spherix has been a go-to resource for more than a decade for leading brands, market access stakeholders, industry media outlets, financial analysts, professional organizations, and patient advocacy groups seeking an unbiased, holistic view of specialty markets.

To learn more, visit spherixglobalinsights.com or connect on LinkedIn.