Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Investors of Pending Investigation Into Securities Claims Involving Parsons Corporation (PSN)

NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) reported second quarter CY2026 revenue of approximately $1.58 billion to $1.60 billion against consensus of $1.61 billion, along with a net loss of roughly $15 million and adjusted EBITDA of about $42 million -- down approximately 72% from the prior-year period. Shares sold off 35% following the report. If you lost money on PSN, you are encouraged to submit your losses for review now. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Revenue came in about 1% below the prior-year quarter. Management attributed the shortfall to "planned divestitures,” “lower pass-through costs,” and “federal contract timing,” as well as a confidential fixed-price contract that was ”canceled by the administration.”

Alongside the miss, Parsons cut full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $6.2 billion to $6.5 billion, from $6.5 billion to $6.8 billion, and reduced full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance to $500 million to $560 million, from $615 million to $675 million -- a reduction of as much as $115 million at the top end. The reductions were disclosed via Form 8-K on July 29, 2026. Levi & Korsinsky is investigating potential securities law violations on behalf of PSN investors.

Shareholders who purchased Parsons stock and suffered a loss may request a free case evaluation here, or call (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT THE FIRM -- For over two decades, Levi & Korsinsky has represented shareholders in securities class actions. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the PSN Investigation

Q: How much did PSN stock drop? A: Shares declined 35% following the July 29, 2026 disclosure of a surprise quarterly net loss and a steep drop in adjusted EBITDA. Investors who purchased shares at allegedly inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek recovery.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns whether Parsons Corporation made materially false or misleading statements regarding its full-year 2026 revenue and adjusted EBITDA outlook. When the Company cut guidance on July 29, 2026, the stock price declined 35%.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the PSN investigation? A: Investors who purchased PSN stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What do PSN investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

Q: What documents do I need to participate? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my PSN shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought PSN and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to participate. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are generally handled on a contingency basis -- no retainer and no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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