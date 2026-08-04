Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Investors of Pending Investigation Into Securities Claims Involving O-I Glass (OI)

NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Q2 2026 results at O-I Glass (NYSE: OI) landed short of consensus on both revenue and earnings, and the stock fell approximately 15% in the session that followed. If you lost money on OI shares, you are encouraged to submit your loss information now. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

The reported quarter fell well short of expectations, with revenue of $1.67 shy of calls for $1.69 to $1.7 billion. Adjusted earnings came in at $0.09 per share against consensus estimates of around $0.29. The Company also cut its full-year 2026 and 2027 guidance metrics alongside the release and unveiled an $873 million non-cash goodwill impairment

Segment results drove the miss. Europe operating profit declined to $6 million from $90 million in the prior-year period -- a drop of $84 million.

Shareholders who purchased O-I Glass stock and suffered a loss may have their claim evaluated at no cost, or call (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT THE FIRM -- For over two decades, Levi & Korsinsky has represented shareholders in securities class actions. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the OI Investigation

Q: How much did OI stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 15% on July 29, 2026 after the Company again reduced its full-year 2026 guidance and further pushed back planned fiscal 2027 targets. Investors who purchased shares at allegedly inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek recovery.

Q: What is the OI securities investigation about? A: A securities investigation is pending concerning O-I Glass (NYSE: OI) regarding potentially materially false or misleading statements. Shares fell approximately 15% after the Company disclosed Q2 2026 earnings that fell shy of the market’s expectations.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the OI investigation? A: Investors who purchased OI stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What do OI investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

Q: What documents do I need to participate? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my OI shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought OI and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to participate. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are generally handled on a contingency basis -- no retainer and no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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