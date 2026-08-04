Europe SPAC Summit 2026 to Convene Leading SPAC Sponsors, Investors, and European Growth Companies in Zurich on December 10

NEW YORK and ZURICH, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a landmark year for European companies in the U.S. public markets continues to build momentum, the Europe SPAC Summit will convene the dealmakers driving the region's de-SPAC renaissance, turning its focus to deal flow, capital formation, and every stage of the path from European innovation to a thriving U.S. listing. The invitation-only Summit takes place on Thursday, December 10, 2026, at The Dolder Grand in Zurich, Switzerland, co-hosted by AUM Advisors and MBP Global.

The Summit features a keynote session with Kyivstar, Ukraine's largest mobile operator, whose successful Nasdaq listing through a merger with a SPAC sponsored by Cohen Circle, the investment platform founded by fintech pioneer Betsy Cohen, demonstrates that this approach can create real value for Europe's growth companies. The program also includes a State of the Market address by Brandon Sun of Cohen & Company, providing delegates with a data-driven view of SPAC issuance, redemptions, and PIPE activity heading into 2027.

The momentum is visible across sectors. Closed and announced transactions from IQM, Terra Quantum, Pasqal, OpenPayd, Einride, Newcleo, Trasteel, and Veraxa Biotech span quantum computing, fintech, mobility, nuclear energy, industrials, and life sciences, and a deeper pipeline lies ahead in Ukraine reconstruction, EU defense tech, energy security, and deep tech across AI and clean energy. Senior leaders from several of these companies will take the stage at the Summit to share firsthand how they navigated the path to a U.S. listing and the growth it has unlocked.

Built around the 2026 theme, “Europe to the World — Capital, Deal Flow & the Path to U.S. Markets,” this year's agenda is organized around the full arc, from sourcing deal flow and selecting a sponsor to structuring, pricing, closing, and life as a U.S.-listed company. Rather than treating the listing as a finish line, the program frames it as one milestone in a longer path to achieving global scale.

“In the past 12 months Europe has emerged as a source of many of the most promising companies that have chosen to access the U.S. markets via a SPAC merger,” said Crocker Coulson, CEO of AUM Advisors. “Several of these companies have attracted very substantial PIPE financing and retained a significant portion of capital in trust at close, validating that the quality of the issuer is essential for a successful transaction. For late-stage private companies in many high growth sectors, a U.S. listing offers valuations, access to follow-on capital, and liquidity for sponsors that may be superior to their domestic markets.”

“We are pleased to bring some of the most experienced advisors and deal makers involved in the SPAC market to educate private companies about the SPAC merger as an alternative path to public status,” said Drew Bernstein, Co-Chair of MBP Global. “The agenda promises to cover all the nuances and current market information required to successfully execute a SPAC IPO or de-SPAC transaction.”

To request registration to this invitation-only event, please visit https://www.europespacsummit.com/register.

Panel Themes for 2026

Sourcing Deal Flow in Europe

Which European companies do U.S. investors most want to own, and what makes a target ready for a Nasdaq or NYSE listing? Deal originators and sponsors will map the most promising pipelines, including the post-war reconstruction opportunity in Ukraine. The session moves past deal mechanics to a more fundamental question: what makes a European business one that global investors will want to own for the long term?

The Legal & Regulatory Framework for European SPACs

In an exclusive legal keynote, Douglas Ellenoff of Ellenoff Grossman & Schole covers the key considerations for any sponsor or company weighing a SPAC merger, along with the latest SEC changes shaping deal structure and process. A companion session breaks down the accounting, financing, risk capital, warrant coverage, and sponsor economics behind a successful SPAC IPO.

The Investor Perspective & PIPE Financing

The most active investors in SPAC IPOs and de-SPACs will share how they evaluate European opportunities, the criteria they apply before committing capital, and what it takes to win favorable terms, keep capital in trust at close, and attract PIPE financing, as well as which sectors and regions they favor.

Deep Tech, Defense & Life Sciences: Europe's Growth Frontiers

Quantum computing, nuclear and clean energy, cybersecurity, and defense tech are commanding strong valuations and liquidity in the U.S. markets. Dedicated sessions cover these sectors alongside European biotech, genomics, and longevity companies seeking deeper analyst coverage and specialized capital.

Executing the De-SPAC: Structuring, Pricing & Closing

Once a business combination is signed, the sponsor and target have a limited window to clear SEC review and close. Practitioners will explain how to close on time, managing redemptions, winning the vote, meeting listing requirements, and getting growth capital wired, and which structures to avoid.

Thriving as a Public Company: Life After the De-SPAC

Unlike traditional IPOs, de-SPACs often begin public life with little research coverage and minimal institutional ownership. This session addresses how newly public companies build liquidity, win analyst coverage, and attract investors, from conferences and non-deal roadshows to follow-on tools such as shelf offerings, ATMs, and convertibles.

Who Should Attend?

This year's Europe SPAC Summit is designed for the SPAC sponsors and deal originators building European pipelines, as well as the institutional investors, corporate leaders, and advisors who turn those pipelines into completed transactions. It brings the full ecosystem into one room: hedge funds, family offices, and crossover funds active in SPAC IPOs and PIPEs; European CEOs and CFOs evaluating a U.S. listing via SPAC; ECM and M&A bankers; legal and accounting advisors, including SPAC counsel, SEC lawyers, and auditors; and the private equity, venture capital, and advisory firms sourcing de-SPAC targets. Attendance is by invitation only and free of charge, with 350 senior executives, investors, and dealmakers expected. With the Alpine ski season underway in Verbier and Zermatt, many delegates are expected to extend their stay through the weekend.

Confirmed sponsors and partners include Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP, Calabrese Consulting LLC, Cohen & Company, Winston Taylor LLP, Spac.com, EarlyBirdCapital, and Greenberg Traurig, LLP.

Co-Hosts

The Europe SPAC Summit is co-hosted by AUM Advisors and MBP Global. MBP Global is a leading audit and advisory firm serving SPACs and cross-border companies listing on the U.S. capital markets. AUM Advisors provides capital markets advisory, investor relations, and media relations to IPOs, de-SPACs, and public companies, working with both sponsor and target across the lifecycle, from announcement through PIPE marketing, listing day, and the first year of trading.

For Sponsorship Opportunities, Contact:

Crocker Coulson

CEO, AUM Advisors

crocker.coulson@aumadvisors.com

+1 (646) 652-7185