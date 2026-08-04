Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Investors of Pending Investigation Into Securities Claims Involving Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PHAT)

NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PHAT shareholders absorbed the loss when Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAT) issued FY 2026 revenue guidance with a high end of $325 million -- below Wall Street expectations of approximately $332 million — and PHAT shares declined. Investors who lost money on Phathom Pharmaceuticals are encouraged to submit their loss information now. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

The math behind the market reaction is straightforward. Analyst consensus for full-year 2026 revenue sat at approximately $332 million to $334 million. The Company's revised range topped out at $325 million -- at least $7 million below the lowest Wall Street consensus estimate of approximately $332 million and $20 million below the high end of its previously issued $320 million to $345 million guidance range. The reduction came after management had previously maintained its full-year 2026 revenue outlook.

Levi & Korsinsky is investigating potential securities law violations at Phathom Pharmaceuticals on behalf of shareholders who purchased PHAT stock and suffered losses.

If you purchased Phathom Pharmaceuticals shares and lost money, click here to have your losses evaluated at no cost. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT THE FIRM -- For over two decades, Levi & Korsinsky has represented shareholders in securities class actions. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the PHAT Investigation

Q: How much did PHAT stock drop? A: Shares declined after Phathom Pharmaceuticals reduced its FY 2026 revenue outlook to $310 million -- $325 million, below the roughly $332 million -- $334 million analysts expected. Investors who purchased shares and suffered losses may be eligible to seek recovery.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns whether Phathom Pharmaceuticals made materially false or misleading statements regarding its FY 2026 revenue outlook. When the Company disclosed a reduced range, the stock price declined.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the PHAT investigation? A: Investors who purchased PHAT stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What do PHAT investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

Q: What documents do I need to participate? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my PHAT shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought PHAT and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to participate. These matters are generally handled on a contingency basis -- no retainer and no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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