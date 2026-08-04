Edge Marketing Recognized in Five Categories in Texas Lawyer’s Best Of 2026 Readers’ Survey

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edge Marketing, Inc., an award-winning strategic marketing and public relations agency serving legal, accounting and professional services organizations, has been recognized in five categories in the Texas Lawyer Best Of 2026 Readers’ Survey, earning Top 3 honors in Austin and Houston for client service, digital marketing and public relations.

Edge Marketing received Top 3 honors in:

Austin Law Firm Marketing Agency Customer Service Online/Social Media Marketing Provider PR/Legal Marketing Firm

Houston Law Firm Marketing Agency Customer Service Online/Social Media Marketing Provider







This marks another year of recognition and reinforces Edge Marketing’s reputation as one of the industry’s most trusted marketing and public relations partners.

Conducted annually by Texas Lawyer, the Best Of survey recognizes the products and service providers most trusted by attorneys, law firm administrators, managing partners and legal professionals across Texas.

“We’re incredibly honored to be recognized by the legal professionals we serve,” says Amy Juers, MBA, founder and CEO of Edge Marketing. “Awards like these reflect the trust our clients place in us and the dedication of our team. Every engagement is an opportunity to help organizations build stronger brands, increase visibility and drive measurable business growth. We’re grateful to everyone who voted for us and proud to support the legal community.”

The recognition reflects Edge Marketing’s continued investment in strategic communications, digital marketing, AI-enhanced visibility strategies and exceptional client service for organizations operating in highly competitive and regulated industries.

Edge Marketing helps organizations strengthen visibility, credibility and business growth through integrated public relations, thought leadership, digital marketing and AI-informed visibility strategies. By combining strategic communications with generative engine optimization (GEO), search optimization and earned media, Edge helps clients build authority across both traditional search and AI-powered discovery platforms.

The full list of Texas Lawyer Best Of 2026 honorees can be found at: https://www.law.com/texaslawyer/best-of/2026/

About Edge Marketing, Inc.

Founded in 1997, Edge Marketing is an award-winning strategic communications and marketing agency serving organizations in the legal, accounting, technology and other regulated industries. The firm provides integrated public relations, strategic marketing, thought leadership, digital marketing, generative engine optimization (GEO) and fractional marketing leadership to help clients build visibility, credibility and measurable business growth. Guided by the philosophy that AI amplifies, humans lead, Edge combines human expertise with emerging technologies to deliver innovative, ethical and results-driven communications programs. Learn more at https://www.edgemarketinginc.com

Media Contact:

Vicki LaBrosse

Managing Director, Director of Global Public Relations

Vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com

651.552.7753