Parker University Alumni and Student Earn Top Honors, Assume Leadership Roles in Texas Chiropractic Association

Dallas, Texas, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker University is proud to celebrate the outstanding achievements of its alumni and students following the recent Texas Chiropractic Association (TCA) Chiro Texpo '26 convention in Austin. Parker graduates were recognized with prestigious statewide awards, elected to key leadership positions, and continue to play an influential role in advancing the chiropractic profession across Texas.

Leading the organization into the coming year is Dr. Andrew Oteo, who was sworn in as President of the Texas Chiropractic Association. A Parker University alumnus and past Parker Alumni of the Year recipient, Dr. Oteo has previously served on the TCA Board of Directors, chaired the Chiropractic Development Initiative (CDI) Committee, and has been actively involved in legislative advocacy for the profession.

Joining him on the executive leadership team is fellow Parker alumnus Dr. Korey Rose, who was installed as TCA Vice President. Dr. Rose has served in numerous leadership roles within the association and was previously recognized as TCA Young Chiropractor of the Year. Immediate Past President Dr. Don White also continues to serve the association in an important leadership capacity.

Parker University's influence extends well beyond the executive officers. According to TCA, seven of the association's twelve State Directors are Parker University graduates, and all four TCA Department Coordinators are Parker alumni, highlighting Parker's enduring commitment to developing leaders who serve both their profession and their communities.

Parker alumni were also prominently recognized during the President's Gala at Chiro Texpo '26.

Among the evening's honorees:

President's Award Dr. Tyce Hergert Dr. Valerie White

Regional Doctors of the Year Dr. Jenna Hillman (Region 1) Dr. Maurice Isuo (Region 2) Dr. Jheri Villarreal (Region 3)

Executive Director's Award Dr. Korey Rose



In addition, Zeb Rosencranz, a Parker University Tri-6 student from Beulah, Wyoming, received the Student Leadership Award, recognizing his leadership and contributions while still pursuing his Doctor of Chiropractic degree.

“Our alumni continue to demonstrate what it means to lead through service, professionalism, and a commitment to advancing chiropractic," said Tran Pham, Director of Alumni Relations. "Seeing so many members of the Parker family recognized by the Texas Chiropractic Association—and serving in leadership positions throughout the organization—is a testament to the character, dedication, and impact of our graduates. We congratulate each of these deserving honorees."

The recognitions reflect Parker University's long-standing mission of preparing healthcare professionals who not only excel in clinical practice but also become leaders, advocates, and ambassadors for the chiropractic profession.

About Parker University

Founded in 1982, Parker University is a private, nonprofit institution dedicated to preparing the next generation of healthcare leaders through education, research, and service. Serving more than 2,300 students, Parker offers more than 25 accredited degree and certificate programs spanning chiropractic, health sciences, business, public health, and other healthcare disciplines.

Parker's flagship Doctor of Chiropractic program is home to one of the largest chiropractic cohorts in the world. The university also offers nationally recognized programs in Clinical Neuroscience, Strength and Human Performance, Functional Nutrition, Anatomy, Public Health, and more. Through innovative learning environments—including the state-of-the-art Parker Human Performance Center led by renowned performance expert Dr. Andy Galpin—students gain the knowledge and hands-on experience needed to succeed in today's evolving healthcare landscape.

Parker University has been recognized among the Best Online Colleges in Texas by University Magazine, earned top rankings from EduMed and Forbes for several online graduate programs, and was designated an Opportunity College and University in the 2025 Carnegie Classification for creating pathways to student success and strong career outcomes.

Learn more at www.parker.edu.

Attachment