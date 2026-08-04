MSFT Shareholder Alert: Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action in Microsoft Corporation Securities Lawsuit - Contact SueWallSt

NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt notifies investors that Jared Spataro, Microsoft Corporation's (NASDAQ: MSFT) Chief Marketing Officer for AI at Work, is named as a defendant in a securities class action covering purchases between May 1, 2025 and January 28, 2026. Find out if you could qualify to recover your losses . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@SueWallSt.com or (888) SueWallSt.

Microsoft shares traded above $550 per share during the Class Period as the Company promoted Copilot's alleged widespread enterprise adoption. The lead plaintiff deadline is August 11, 2026.

Spataro's Role as Microsoft's AI Marketing Chief

As AI CMO, Spataro served as Microsoft's primary external spokesperson for Copilot's commercial traction and enterprise adoption story. The complaint identifies Spataro as directly involved in crafting and disseminating public statements about Copilot's market performance to analysts and institutional investors at major industry conferences.

At the September 10, 2025 Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference, Spataro allegedly made specific, quantifiable claims about Copilot adoption that the lawsuit contends were materially misleading, including:

Claiming "more than 90% of the Fortune 500 now use Microsoft 365 Copilot" while the product allegedly suffered from significant brand positioning and interoperability failures

Representing that the most recent quarter was Copilot's "best quarter ever both in terms of seat adds" and customer count

Asserting Copilot was the "fastest-growing M365 portfolio product" Microsoft had ever launched

Stating Microsoft could "improve efficiency by 20% to 30%" through Copilot, characterizing such gains as "just real nuts and bolts"





What Spataro Allegedly Failed to Disclose

The action contends that while Spataro promoted Copilot as achieving record adoption, the product was experiencing serious internal problems including data siloing, computational capacity constraints, user experience deficiencies, and organizational challenges that undermined the adoption narrative he presented to investors.

The complaint charges that Spataro, as the executive responsible for Copilot's market positioning, was privy to confidential information about these product shortcomings and either knew or recklessly disregarded that his public statements painted a materially incomplete picture of Copilot's actual performance.

Section 20(a) Context for Spataro

Under Section 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, individuals who exercise control over a company's public statements may bear personal liability when those statements are alleged to contain material misrepresentations. The complaint asserts Spataro was directly involved in drafting, reviewing, and disseminating the challenged statements and had the ability to prevent their issuance or cause them to be corrected.

"Individual officers who sign SEC certifications bear personal responsibility for the accuracy of corporate disclosures. When executives make specific quantitative claims about product adoption at major investor conferences, those statements carry particular weight in the market." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information here or call (888) SueWallSt.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: August 11, 2026

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the MSFT Lawsuit

Q: Who are the defendants named in the MSFT lawsuit? A: The complaint names Microsoft Corporation and individual defendants including senior executives who made public statements about Copilot's adoption and AI performance, signed SEC filings, or certified financial disclosures under Sarbanes-Oxley.

Q: What specific misstatements does the MSFT lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Microsoft made materially false or misleading statements regarding the success, adoption, and performance of its Copilot AI products and Azure cloud platform while concealing significant technical and organizational problems. When the true state was revealed, the stock price declined.

Q: What do MSFT investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt, a brand of Levi & Korsinsky LLP, for a no-cost, no-obligation case evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

Q: What if I already sold my MSFT shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: How long will the lawsuit take to resolve? A: Securities class actions typically take two to four years from initial filing to resolution.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@SueWallSt.com

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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