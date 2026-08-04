More Than 155 Colleges Nationwide Providing Real-Time Acceptance and Scholarship Offers Through Niche Direct Admissions®

Pittsburgh, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Niche, the country’s leading platform connecting students and families with colleges, has launched its 2026-27 direct admissions program for high school seniors enrolling in the fall of 2027. Now in its sixth consecutive cycle, Niche Direct Admissions® has over 155 college and university partners with more expected to participate in the coming weeks and months.



Key results:

The most recent Niche Direct Admissions program, for college freshmen enrolling in the fall of this year, delivered outstanding results for both students and higher education institutions:

1.19M students: more than a million students on Niche received at least one acceptance and scholarship offer

more than a million students on Niche received at least one acceptance and scholarship offer $17.5K in aid: average annual scholarship amount awarded by participating institutions

average annual scholarship amount awarded by participating institutions 14% median class share: the portion of each participating institution's expected incoming class sourced through Niche Direct Admissions

the portion of each participating institution's expected incoming class sourced through Niche Direct Admissions 75% diversity: three-quarters of students who deposited identify as BIPOC and/or first-generation

three-quarters of students who deposited identify as BIPOC and/or first-generation $254M in revenue: estimated first-year net tuition revenue sourced through the 2025–26 program, an 84% increase from the prior cycle

Niche is revolutionizing the college admissions landscape by modernizing the way students and families choose their best-fit colleges, and how institutions build their future classes. With Niche Direct Admissions, colleges come to students by sending them real-time acceptance and upfront scholarship offers based solely on a student’s online profile with Niche.

"More than a million students on Niche received a college acceptance offer for this fall before they ever applied," said Luke Skurman, founder and CEO of Niche. "For students, that changes how they think about their options, and for many, it's the first signal that college is genuinely within reach. For our partner institutions, it translates into earlier engagement and a reliable source of enrollments, as the $254 million in net tuition revenue shows."

Direct admissions programs have rapidly expanded nationwide and help break down barriers to enrollment, encouraging more students — especially Pell Grant-eligible, first-generation, and underrepresented students — to pursue higher education.

Why Niche Direct Admissions:

Participating colleges include Texas A&M University–Kingsville, The University of Nevada Reno, University of Minnesota Crookston, The University of Missouri–St. Louis, Seattle University, and Drake UniversityFeatured in NPR, New York Times, and Money.comWinner of the EdTech Breakthrough Awards, the Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence, and a national Best Invention award.

The program is now open to high school seniors graduating in 2027. Colleges and universities across 30+ states and the District of Columbia have committed to offer direct admissions via the Niche platform for the 2026-27 admissions cycle. Students and families can see here which colleges and universities have direct admissions. More institutions will be added on a rolling basis in the coming months.

Admissions teams interested in accelerating enrollment by meeting students where they are can learn more at niche.com/about/partners/direct-admissions.

Frequently asked questions about direct admissions

What is direct admissions?

Direct admissions is when colleges proactively offer acceptance to students who meet their criteria, skipping the traditional application process. Niche Direct Admissions allows high school seniors to be immediately accepted to college with a scholarship based on their Niche Profile.

How is direct admissions different from early action or early decision?

Direct admissions offers can be received throughout the academic year and, through Niche's program, are immediate. Unlike Early Decision or Early Action, students don't need to apply at all. And unlike Early Decision, these offers are entirely non-binding.

Who qualifies for direct admissions?

Each participating college sets their individual criteria, such as GPA, for the type of student that qualifies. Through Niche Direct Admissions, the information in a high school senior's Niche Profile is used to match them with colleges that want to accept them.

###

ABOUT NICHE

Trusted by over 70 million people annually, Niche is the country’s leading college and school search platform. With products like Niche Market Intelligence, Niche Engage, and Niche Direct Admissions® we provide thousands of higher education and K-12 partners with the tools and support they need to build and shape their future classes. For over 20 years, Niche has been a trusted resource for students and families alike, and we remain dedicated to modernizing, personalizing, and simplifying the education journey.

Contact Info



Nick Liberati, Director of Communications & Content

nick.liberati@niche.com

+1 412-361-5080