CCOI Shareholder Alert: COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC. Securities Class Action Lawsuit - Investors Should Contact SueWallSt

NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt alerts investors in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCOI) that a securities class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased Cogent securities between February 29, 2024 and May 1, 2026, and that this Cogent analyst reaction Wall Street securities notice addresses losses tied to alleged backlog and dividend misstatements. Review your potential eligibility with counsel . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@SueWallSt.com or (888) SueWallSt.

CCOI allegedly fell from a Class Period high of more than $86 in November 2024 to less than $17 after the Class Period, a decline of more than 80% or approximately $69 per share. The lead plaintiff deadline is September 21, 2026.

Wall Street Focus: Backlog Quality, Not Just Backlog Size

The complaint states that the investigation reviewed media and analyst reports concerning Cogent and its business. For analyst-facing investors, the key allegation is not merely that Cogent referenced a large wavelength backlog, but that the reported order funnel allegedly did not reflect demand that was likely to convert into paying customers.

As alleged, Cogent’s wavelength business was central to the Company’s post-acquisition growth story. The lawsuit contends that investors and market observers were given a picture of accelerating demand while provisioning delays, network reconfiguration challenges, and customer attrition risks allegedly made that picture materially incomplete.

Analyst Coverage Timeline

Analyst attention centered on whether Cogent could convert the former Sprint and T-Mobile wireline assets into a higher-margin wavelength platform.

The reported wavelength opportunity count reached more than 2,700 units, creating an analyst-facing growth narrative tied to future revenue conversion.

Cogent maintained targets that included 5% to 7% annual revenue growth and a $500 million wavelength revenue run rate by May 2028, according to the complaint.

Provisioning cycles of roughly 90 days, with longer periods alleged in certain circumstances, became a key factor in assessing whether reported wavelength demand would convert into revenue.

The later alleged loss of up to 90% of the wavelength backlog and a 98% dividend cut undercut assumptions that market participants may have used to value CCOI.





Why Analyst Shifts Matter for CCOI Investors

Analyst models often translate company-provided order pipelines, revenue targets, and dividend assumptions into valuation expectations. Plaintiffs allege those inputs were materially distorted because the backlog was largely illusory and because dividend sustainability depended on business performance that defendants allegedly overstated.

"When analyst expectations are built on incomplete or allegedly misleading company disclosures, the resulting corrections can cause significant investor harm. Here, the alleged collapse of wavelength backlog assumptions and dividend expectations gives shareholders a concrete basis to review whether market expectations were distorted." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Provide your trading information for a no-cost review or call (888) SueWallSt

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the CCOI Lawsuit

Q: What is the CCOI class action lawsuit about? A: A securities class action has been filed against Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCOI) alleging materially false and misleading statements between February 29, 2024 and May 1, 2026. Shares fell more than 80% after the Company disclosed the alleged loss of up to 90% of its wavelength backlog and a 98% dividend cut. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: How much did CCOI stock drop? A: Shares fell more than 80%, a decline of approximately $69 per share, after allegations concerning the wavelength backlog, dividend sustainability, and related risks became central to the case. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period at allegedly inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What specific misstatements does the CCOI lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Cogent made materially false or misleading statements regarding demand for its optical wavelength business, the quality of its reported backlog, the sustainability of its dividend policy, and risks tied to pledged insider shares. When the alleged backlog loss and dividend cut were disclosed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What court was the CCOI class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia and is governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What documents do I need to submit my information? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any later sale dates and sale prices.

Q: What if I already sold my CCOI shares, can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@SueWallSt.com

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.