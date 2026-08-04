SEGG Media Outlines Strategic Program Around Three Core Growth Platforms

Focus on high-impact growth initiatives, execution and shareholder value creation.

Concentrate investments in Veloce Media Group, Sports.com Predict and its global affiliate lottery model as its primary growth platforms.

Perform a review of non-core assets to support less-dilutive capital raising and allocation.

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sports Entertainment Gaming Global Corporation (NASDAQ: SEGG, LTRYW) (“SEGG Media,” “SEGG” or the “Company”), today outlined a strategic program for the remainder of the fiscal year. The program is designed to concentrate the Company’s investment in its priority growth platforms, apply more disciplined capital allocation, and strengthen corporate governance.

Executing on the program this fiscal year also means SEGG Media will concentrate heavily on prioritizing investment behind the platforms it believes have the highest-growth potential, including Veloce Media Group, Sports.com Predict and the global affiliate lottery model. While the Company continues to build its sports, gaming and entertainment businesses, it commits to efficient capital allocation to fund these growth levers as a core component of the strategic program announced today.

“Over the past year we have assembled a unique portfolio of sports, entertainment, and gaming assets,” said Marc Bircham, Chairman of the SEGG Media Board of Directors. “Our priority now is execution. By concentrating our financial and operational resources behind our highest-conviction growth platforms while maintaining disciplined capital allocation, we believe we can simplify the business and improve our commercial performance.”

As part of the strategy, the Board has approved several initiatives designed to strengthen the Company’s long-term capital markets position, including the recently completed 7:1 share consolidation to maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements, continued focus on disciplined capital allocation, and a review of non-core assets to determine opportunities for monetization or strategic partnerships.

Reinforcing corporate governance and leadership also falls within the scope of the program. During the third quarter, the Company expects to make additional appointments to strengthen its management and leadership structure, including with respect to the permanent chief executive officer role.

Daniel Bailey, Chief Commercial Officer of SEGG Media, added:

“Sports.com Predict, Veloce Media Group and our affiliate lottery model each represent scalable businesses with meaningful commercial potential. Our objective is to simplify the organization, focus our investment where we believe it will have the greatest impact, and accelerate execution across each of these growth platforms.”

Full financial impacts and updated guidance metrics for the remainder of the fiscal year are expected to be discussed in August during a year-to-date update conference call following the filing of the Company’s financial report for the second quarter.

About SEGG Media Corporation

SEGG Media (Nasdaq: SEGG, LTRYW) is a global sports, entertainment, and gaming group operating a portfolio of digital assets including Sports.com, Concerts.com, TicketStub.com, Lottery.com, and Veloce Media Group. Focused on immersive fan engagement, ethical gaming, and technology-driven fan experiences, SEGG Media is redefining how global audiences interact with the content they love.

Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated effects of the Company’s recently completed share consolidation, its strategic program for the remainder of the fiscal year, its plans to prioritize investment in Veloce Media Group, Sports.com Predict and its global affiliate lottery model, its review of non-core assets, and the search for a permanent Chief Executive Officer and related Board and management appointments. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, among others, the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements following the share consolidation, realize the anticipated benefits of its strategic program, complete any non-core asset review or related dispositions on anticipated terms or at all, attract and retain qualified Board members and executive officers, including a permanent Chief Executive Officer, and the other risks described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on July 11, 2026, and in other filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.