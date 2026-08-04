Carbon Credit Trading Platform Market Size to Grow $1,345.5 Million by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carbon Credit Trading Platform Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The global Carbon Credit Trading Platform Market was valued at USD 200.0 Million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1,345.5 Million by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 21.0% during 2026–2035.”

Corporate Net-Zero Commitments and Regulatory Framework Expansion Continue to Accelerate Global Market Growth Globally

The growth of sustainability efforts within corporations, changes in the regulatory landscape, and the rising use of carbon offsets keep on fueling the Carbon Credit Trading Platform Market across the globe. Regulatory changes have been fostering a more organized trading landscape, whereas the progress in technology is still enhancing transparency within the market. The growing need for carbon removal credits and expansion in the voluntary carbon markets are adding to the growth.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Nasdaq, Inc.

European Energy Exchange AG

Xpansiv Data Systems Inc.

CME Group Inc.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.

AirCarbon Exchange Pte. Ltd.

Climate Impact X Pte. Ltd.

Carbonplace Limited

Carbon Trade Exchange

Likvidi OÜ

Verra

Gold Standard Foundation

Climate Action Reserve

South Pole Group AG

Ecosystem Marketplace (Forest Trends)

Puro.earth Ltd.

Patch Technology, Inc.

Cloverly, Inc.

Pachama, Inc.

BeZero Carbon Ltd.

Carbon Credit Trading Platform Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 200.00 Million Market Size by 2035 USD 1345.5 Million CAGR CAGR of 21.00% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type (Regulated Carbon Market Platforms, Voluntary Carbon Market Platforms)

• By System Type (Cap and Trade, Baseline and Credit)

• By Application (Renewable Energy, Carbon Capture and Storage, Reforestation and Afforestation)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

In 2025, the Regulated Carbon Market Platforms category accounted for the largest market revenue share due to its uniformity in regulation, certification, and compliance process that helps in creating uniformity and reducing risk in trading. The segment of Voluntary Carbon Market Platforms is expected to account for the highest CAGR of around 21.1% to 24.08%, propelled by higher involvement of companies in carbon offset programs.

By System Type

In 2025, Cap and Trade segment was leading the market because of the market-oriented nature of the segment where the goal of reducing emissions is combined with economic efficiency by using carbon allowance trading regulations. On the other hand, Baseline and Credit segment is estimated to have the highest CAGR of about 24.05%, driven by an increase in the scope of crediting projects.

By Application

The Renewable Energy segment held a revenue share of about 72.5% in 2025 due to its proven methodology, wide project options, and proven capacity to reduce emissions. The Carbon Capture and Storage segment is estimated to have the highest growth rate of around 24.5% during the forecast period as consumers will prefer credits that remove carbon than avoidances.

Regional Insights:

In 2025, Europe was estimated to be the largest regional market due to the presence of robust enforcement of regulations, developed carbon trading framework, and compliance markets such as the EU Emissions Trading System. The region of Germany was leading the regional demand while the UK and France were adding significant demand from the regulatory efforts towards carbon emission reductions and carbon trading.

The region of Asia Pacific is estimated to show the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the expansion of China's national Emissions Trading System, development of the upcoming compliance market of India, and regional collaboration programs. Increasing developments in compliance and voluntary carbon markets of China and India are likely to create ample opportunities for platform providers during the forecast period.

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Recent Developments:

2025: Nasdaq continued expanding its carbon credit trading infrastructure and market data platform, targeting institutional customers seeking transparent price discovery across voluntary and compliance carbon markets.

Nasdaq continued expanding its carbon credit trading infrastructure and market data platform, targeting institutional customers seeking transparent price discovery across voluntary and compliance carbon markets. 2025: AirCarbon Exchange continued advancing its blockchain-based carbon credit settlement and verification technology, targeting corporate customers seeking transparent and auditable carbon credit transactions.

Exclusive Sections of the Carbon Credit Trading Platform Market Report (The USPs):

CARBON CREDIT TRADING INFRASTRUCTURE & DIGITAL MARKET ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS – Comprehensive assessment of carbon credit trading platforms, verification infrastructure, settlement systems, registry integration, and digital marketplace ecosystems supporting global carbon trading.

– Comprehensive assessment of carbon credit trading platforms, verification infrastructure, settlement systems, registry integration, and digital marketplace ecosystems supporting global carbon trading. ADVANCED CARBON CREDIT PLATFORM TECHNOLOGY BENCHMARKING – Detailed evaluation of blockchain-enabled trading platforms, monitoring reporting and verification systems, settlement technologies, digital verification tools, and next generation carbon trading solutions.

– Detailed evaluation of blockchain-enabled trading platforms, monitoring reporting and verification systems, settlement technologies, digital verification tools, and next generation carbon trading solutions. CORPORATE SUSTAINABILITY, CARBON OFFSETS & REGULATORY MARKET INSIGHTS – In depth analysis of voluntary and compliance carbon markets, corporate net-zero initiatives, carbon offset adoption, and regulatory developments influencing platform demand.

– In depth analysis of voluntary and compliance carbon markets, corporate net-zero initiatives, carbon offset adoption, and regulatory developments influencing platform demand. CARBON CREDIT TRADING PLATFORM MODERNIZATION & COMMERCIAL DEPLOYMENT TRACKER – Extensive insights into platform expansion, digital infrastructure development, blockchain adoption, verification technology implementation, and commercial deployment strategies.

– Extensive insights into platform expansion, digital infrastructure development, blockchain adoption, verification technology implementation, and commercial deployment strategies. REGULATORY FRAMEWORK, CREDIT VERIFICATION & MARKET PERFORMANCE ASSESSMENT – Comprehensive evaluation of carbon market regulations, verification methodologies, transparency standards, registry interoperability, and market performance influencing industry growth.

– Comprehensive evaluation of carbon market regulations, verification methodologies, transparency standards, registry interoperability, and market performance influencing industry growth. NEXT GENERATION CARBON CREDIT TRADING PLATFORM MARKET OUTLOOK – Strategic outlook covering advanced digital trading technologies, blockchain-enabled verification, emerging compliance markets, scalable carbon trading infrastructure, and future innovations expected to shape the global Carbon Credit Trading Platform Market through 2035.

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