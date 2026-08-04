Operational Technology (OT) Security Market Surges to $58.94 billion at a CAGR 16.6% by 2031 | Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the global Operational Technology (OT) Security Market is projected to grow from USD 27.39 billion in 2026 to USD 58.94 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period.

Growth is driven by the rapid digitization of industrial operations, increasing adoption of IIoT and connected cyber-physical systems, and rising cyber threats targeting critical infrastructure. As ransomware attacks on industrial environments increase, organizations are investing in advanced OT security solutions to enhance threat detection, secure remote access, improve asset visibility, and strengthen the resilience of ICS, SCADA, and industrial automation systems.

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Key Market Highlights

Market size (2026): USD 27.39 billion

USD 27.39 billion Projected market size (2031): USD 58.94 billion

USD 58.94 billion Growth rate: CAGR of 16.6% (2026–2031)

CAGR of 16.6% (2026–2031) Leading offering segment: Solutions

Solutions Fastest-growing deployment mode: Cloud

Cloud Fastest Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific Report scope: 500 Tables, 72 Figures, 400 Pages

500 Tables, 72 Figures, 400 Pages Key players: Cisco, Tenable, Microsoft, Forcepoint, Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet, Forescout, Check Point, Broadcom

Why This Market Matters

Industrial organizations are undergoing a major digital transformation that is reshaping operational environments. While connected factories, intelligent automation, and IIoT deployments improve efficiency and productivity, they also broaden the attack surface for cybercriminals.

Operational technology systems were traditionally isolated from enterprise networks. Today, increasing IT-OT convergence has created new security challenges that require specialized protection for industrial assets and critical infrastructure.

As cyberattacks increasingly target manufacturing plants, energy networks, utilities, and transportation systems, organizations are prioritizing investments that improve operational continuity, industrial visibility, and cyber resilience without disrupting production processes.

Market Overview

The Operational Technology (OT) Security Market is gaining momentum as enterprises modernize industrial operations while addressing rising cybersecurity risks. Increasing IT-OT convergence, the adoption of connected industrial systems, and stricter critical infrastructure regulations are driving demand for advanced OT security solutions that protect ICS, PLCs, and SCADA environments, enhance asset visibility, detect threats, and strengthen operational resilience against ransomware and other cyber threats.

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Analyst Perspective

Industrial cybersecurity has become a strategic business priority rather than simply an IT initiative. Organizations increasingly recognize that cyber incidents affecting operational environments can interrupt production, disrupt supply chains, and create significant financial and operational consequences.

The continued expansion of connected industrial ecosystems is driving demand for security platforms that provide continuous visibility, rapid threat detection, and secure management of geographically distributed assets. Enterprises are also seeking scalable deployment models that support evolving hybrid IT-OT architectures while maintaining uninterrupted industrial operations.

Segment Analysis

Solutions Segment to Maintain Market Leadership

Based on offering, the solutions segment is expected to hold the largest share of the Operational Technology (OT) Security Market during the forecast period, driven by growing demand for industrial visibility, threat detection, and secure network segmentation. Increasing adoption of IIoT, smart manufacturing, and converged IT-OT environments, along with rising ransomware threats and regulatory compliance requirements, is accelerating investment in advanced OT security solutions that strengthen operational resilience and protect critical industrial assets.

Cloud Deployment to Record the Fastest Growth

By deployment mode, the cloud segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by increasing adoption of cloud-connected industrial platforms and remote operations. Cloud-based OT security solutions provide scalable asset visibility, centralized monitoring, real-time threat analytics, faster deployment, simplified updates, and streamlined policy management, making them essential for securing modern hybrid IT-OT environments and improving operational resilience.

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the Operational Technology (OT) Security Market during the forecast period, driven by advanced industrial automation, extensive critical infrastructure, and strong cybersecurity investments across the US and Canada. Rising cyberattacks targeting ICS and SCADA environments, along with government cybersecurity initiatives, regulatory requirements, and continued Industry 4.0 adoption, are accelerating demand for OT security solutions that enhance industrial resilience and protect critical operations.

Key Industry Trends

The Operational Technology (OT) Security Market landscape continues to evolve alongside industrial digital transformation initiatives. Key trends shaping market development include:

Growing convergence of IT and OT networks across industrial enterprises.

Increasing deployment of Industrial IoT platforms and smart manufacturing technologies.

Rising investment in industrial asset discovery and continuous visibility.

Greater adoption of anomaly detection and industrial protocol inspection capabilities.

Expansion of cloud-enabled OT security architectures supporting distributed industrial operations.

Increasing emphasis on secure remote access and network segmentation for critical infrastructure protection.

Stronger focus on operational resilience to reduce production downtime resulting from cyber incidents.

Competitive Landscape

The Top Companies in Operational Technology (OT) Security Market include Cisco, Tenable, Microsoft, Forcepoint, Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet, Forescout, Check Point, Broadcom, Qualys, Zscaler, BeyondTrust, Rapid7, Sophos, Tripwire, SentinelOne, Thales, Armis, Darktrace, Honeywell, Schneider Electric, Siemens, ABB, Claroty, Dragos, Nozomi Networks, Waterfall Security, OPSWAT, and several other established and emerging vendors focused on industrial cybersecurity innovation.

As industrial organizations continue expanding connected operations and modernizing legacy environments, technology providers are expected to focus on integrated OT security platforms that enhance visibility, improve threat response, and strengthen cyber resilience across critical infrastructure ecosystems.

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