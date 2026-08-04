SueWallSt Reminds Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 24, 2026 in First Solar, Inc. Lawsuit - FSLR

NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt reminds purchasers of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) securities of a pending securities class action.

THE CASE: A class action seeks to recover damages for investors who purchased First Solar securities between February 26, 2025 and February 24, 2026.

YOUR OPTIONS: You may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees. See if you can potentially recover your losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@SueWallSt.com or (888) SueWallSt.

First Solar's stock fell $33.09 per share, or 13.61%,to close at $210.12 on February 25, 2026, after the Company disclosed Q4 and full-year 2025 results that missed expectations and issued lower-than-expected fiscal year 2026 revenue guidance. Investors have until August 24, 2026 to seek lead plaintiff status.

The Alleged Production Underutilization Acceleration

A solar module manufacturer cannot sustain margins when its international production facilities sit idle. The lawsuit contends that throughout the Class Period, First Solar deliberately curtailed Series 6 Plus module output at its Malaysia and Vietnam factories, initially characterizing the move as a temporary response to tariff uncertainty. As alleged, management framed this underutilization as preserving "optionality" while the tariff landscape evolved, without disclosing that these curtailments could persist well into fiscal year 2026 and drag down the Company's forward outlook.

The action claims that by the time British Petroleum affiliates defaulted on 6.6 gigawatts of bookings at a base average selling price of $0.294 per watt, the demand shortfall for international product had deepened substantially, yet management continued to describe the trade environment as "long term favorable."

Production Relocation Management and the South Carolina Facility

The complaint recounts that in late October 2025, management announced a new 3.7-gigawatt U.S. production facility, with South Carolina confirmed as the location in November 2025, to onshore Series 6 finishing operations, a program carrying approximately $260 million in capital expenditures and $70 million in non-capitalized relocation costs. As detailed in the action, management represented that this facility would "commence commercial operations in the second half of 2026" and improve gross margins by reducing tariff and logistics costs.

However, the lawsuit chronicles that management failed to disclose the extent to which this massive onshoring effort, combined with continued international facility underutilization, would compress near-term financial performance:

Alleged Production Impact by the Numbers

6.6 gigawatts of contracted bookings terminated after BP affiliate defaults, eliminating a major source of international facility demand

$330 million total program direct spend committed to the South Carolina relocation, including equipment deinstallation, shipping, and reinstallation

3.7 gigawatts of planned capacity at the new facility would not fully replace Malaysia and Vietnam output volumes

Approximately 40% of underutilization costs at international facilities were non-cash, obscuring the full operational drag on reported results

Series 6 production curtailments that began as "temporary" in Q2 2025 were still unresolved when disappointing FY 2026 guidance was issued in February 2026





"The complaint raises serious questions about whether investors received accurate information regarding the operational costs and timeline risks of simultaneously idling international production and standing up a major new domestic facility," -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Get more information about this case or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the FSLR Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the FSLR investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased FSLR stock or securities between February 26, 2025 and February 24, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What specific misstatements does the FSLR lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges First Solar made materially false or misleading statements regarding its capacity to manage U.S. tariff impacts, the extent of production underutilization at international facilities, and the likely negative effects of onshoring operations on projected fiscal year 2026 performance. When the true state was revealed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: How much did FSLR stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 13.61%, a decline of $33.09 per share, after the Company disclosed disappointing Q4 and full-year 2025 results and issued lower-than-expected FY 2026 revenue guidance. An earlier corrective disclosure on January 7, 2026 caused an additional 10.29% decline. Investors who purchased shares during the class period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What do FSLR investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt, a brand of Levi & Korsinsky LLP, for a no-cost, no-obligation case evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What if I already sold my FSLR shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

Q: What court was the FSLR class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@SueWallSt.com

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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