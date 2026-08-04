BE Shareholder Alert: Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action in Bloom Energy Securities Lawsuit - Contact SueWallSt

NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt notifies investors in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) that Maciej Kurzymski, who served as the Company's Acting Principal Financial Officer from May 2, 2025 until April 12, 2026, is named as an individual defendant in a securities class action brought on behalf of purchasers of BE securities between February 27, 2025 and July 8, 2026. Find out if you could qualify to recover your per-share losses . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@SueWallSt.com or (888) SueWallSt.

On July 8, 2026, BE shares fell $15.28, or 5.7%, to close at $254.29 per share on unusually heavy trading volume. The lead plaintiff deadline is September 28, 2026.

Kurzymski's Role During the Class Period

The complaint identifies Kurzymski as the officer holding principal financial responsibility during the stretch that included the Company's quarterly reports for the periods ended June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2025, and the annual report for fiscal year 2025 filed February 5, 2026. Each of those filings stated that Bloom Energy's "supply chain is not dependent on China," while the fiscal 2025 annual report added that the Company's "supply chain does not have significant exposure to China."

What Kurzymski Allegedly Certified

As named in the action, plaintiffs allege that Bloom Energy in fact obtained scandium through intermediaries who sourced the metal from China, and that the Company understated the extent of that reliance. A July 8, 2026 Hunterbrook Media report described four China-linked routes into Bloom's supply chain, including material moving through Thailand, Japan, and South Korea, and quoted a sales representative for Hunan Oriental Scandium stating, "We are also BE's largest supplier of scandium."

Kurzymski's Alleged Role

Served as Acting Principal Financial Officer from May 2, 2025 through April 12, 2026, spanning three of the challenged periodic filings

Held authority over the contents of the Company's SEC reports and financial disclosures during that tenure

Filings during his tenure disclosed only an expected "adverse impact on gross margin of approximately one percent" for fiscal 2025 from tariffs

The October 28, 2025 quarterly report described China exposure as limited to "tier 2 and tier 3 sub-assembly suppliers"

The complaint asserts these characterizations understated the Company's alleged dependence on Chinese scandium

Individual defendants are alleged to be liable under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Exchange Act





"Individual officers who sign SEC certifications bear personal responsibility for the accuracy of corporate disclosures. Here, the complaint alleges that filings describing Bloom Energy's supply chain as not dependent on China were materially misleading." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information here or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the BE Lawsuit

Q: Who are the defendants named in the BE lawsuit? A: The complaint names Bloom Energy Corporation and individual defendants including senior executives who signed SEC filings, made public statements, or certified financial disclosures under Sarbanes-Oxley, among them CEO KR Sridhar and Acting Principal Financial Officer Maciej Kurzymski.

Q: What specific misstatements does the BE lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Bloom Energy made materially false or misleading statements regarding its claimed lack of dependence on China for scandium and supply chain components during the Class Period. When a July 8, 2026 report alleged reliance on Chinese scandium routed through intermediary countries was disclosed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: How much did BE stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 5.7%, a decline of $15.28 per share, after the July 8, 2026 report alleging Chinese scandium sourcing. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period at artificially inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What court was the BE class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my BE shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@SueWallSt.com

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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