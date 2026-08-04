Semiconductor IP Market to Reach $18.64 Billion by 2032 as AI, Custom Silicon and RISC-V Adoption Accelerate

Dublin, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Semiconductor IP Market by Design IP, IP Core, IP Source, IP Consumer, Architecture, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global semiconductor IP market was valued at an estimated USD 9.30 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 18.64 billion by 2032, registering a compound annual growth rate of 10.2% from 2026 to 2032.

Market expansion is being driven by demand for advanced chip architectures supporting artificial intelligence, high-performance computing, cloud infrastructure and next-generation connectivity. Rising semiconductor development costs and increasingly complex design cycles are encouraging chipmakers to adopt pre-validated semiconductor IP solutions that accelerate innovation, reduce engineering complexity and improve development productivity.

Investments in custom silicon, AI-enabled processors, chiplet-based designs and software-defined systems are strengthening semiconductor IP demand across consumer electronics, automotive, telecommunications, industrial automation and data centers. Advances in heterogeneous computing, advanced packaging and the RISC-V ecosystem are also creating monetization opportunities for IP providers while reshaping the semiconductor industry's competitive landscape.

Security IP Forecast to Be the Fastest-Growing Design IP Segment

Security IP is expected to register the fastest growth among design IP segments through 2032. Demand spans root-of-trust solutions, cryptographic engines, secure boot technologies, trusted execution environments, physically unclonable functions and post-quantum cryptography blocks.

The increasing frequency of cyberattacks, proliferation of connected devices, expansion of software-defined vehicles and scaling of cloud-based AI infrastructure are driving adoption of hardware-level security. As security becomes a core chip design requirement, providers are gaining opportunities across automotive, industrial, consumer electronics and data center applications.

Hard IP Segment Projected to Outpace Soft IP

By IP core type, hard IP is projected to record a higher CAGR than soft IP during the forecast period. Key hard IP solutions include SerDes PHYs, PCIe PHYs, DDR PHYs, HBM PHYs, RF blocks and analog circuits.

Adoption of advanced process nodes, high-bandwidth memory architectures, AI accelerators and high-speed interconnect technologies is increasing demand for optimized physical IP. Semiconductor companies' focus on power efficiency, performance and shorter time-to-market is making hard IP increasingly important to next-generation chip development.

RISC-V Architecture Positioned for the Fastest Growth

RISC-V is expected to become the fastest-growing architecture segment through 2032. Its open, extensible instruction set supports customized processor development without traditional licensing constraints. Adoption is accelerating across sovereign semiconductor programs, industrial automation, automotive electronics, AI accelerators and embedded systems.

Expanding support from semiconductor IP vendors, software developers and chip manufacturers is advancing the commercialization of RISC-V processor cores across multiple end markets.

Asia Pacific to Remain the Fastest-Growing Regional Market

Asia Pacific is forecast to remain the fastest-growing semiconductor IP market throughout the outlook period. Growth is supported by investments in semiconductor self-sufficiency, expanding domestic chip design ecosystems, AI semiconductor development and the region's established consumer electronics manufacturing base.

China, India, Taiwan, South Korea and Japan continue to strengthen semiconductor design capabilities through government support, private investment and strategic technology initiatives. These developments are expected to create substantial, sustained opportunities for semiconductor IP providers.

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles semiconductor IP companies and provides market ranking analysis. Leading participants include Arm Holdings of the UK; Synopsys, Cadence Design Systems, Rambus, SiFive and Arteris of the US; Alphawave Semi and Imagination Technologies of the UK; CEVA of Israel; and Andes Technology and eMemory Technology of Taiwan.

Additional companies covered include Silicon Creations, Achronix Semiconductor and Flex Logix Technologies of the US; VeriSilicon of China; Secure-IC of France; BrainChip of Australia; Think Silicon of Greece; and Untether AI of Canada.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 316 Forecast Period 2026-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $9.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $18.64 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.2% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers Increasing complexity of advanced SoC designs Rising adoption of AI-enabled and edge computing devices Increasing semiconductor content across automotive, industrial, healthcare, telecommunications, and data center applications Growing focus on reducing chip design cost and accelerating time to market

Challenges Restraints High cost associated with development of IP-optimized leading-edge nodes Integration and interoperability issues associated with deployment of multiple semiconductor IP blocks Increasing risks of IP theft, piracy, and counterfeiting Longer design, verification, and validation cycles

Opportunities Rising adoption of AI accelerators, specialized compute IP, and edge computing architectures across industries Growing use of semiconductor IP in autonomous systems and software-defined vehicles Increasing commercialization and adoption of RISC-V processor architectures



Company Profiles

ARM LIMITED

SYNOPSYS, INC.

CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.

RAMBUS

ALPHAWAVE SEMI

IMAGINATION TECHNOLOGIES

CEVA, INC.

EMEMORY TECHNOLOGY INC.

VERISILICON

SIFIVE, INC.

LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR

ACHRONIX SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION

ANALOG BITS

ARTERIS, INC.

FRONTGRADE GAISLER

DOLPHIN SEMICONDUCTOR

DREAM CHIP TECHNOLOGIES GMBH

EUREKA TECHNOLOGY, INC.

FARADAY TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

TAKUMI CORPORATION

M31 TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

MIPS

CREDO, INC.

ANDES TECHNOLOGY

CODASIP

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qelotz

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