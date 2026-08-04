EQPT Shareholder Alert: EquipmentShare.com Inc. Securities Class Action Lawsuit - Investors Should Contact SueWallSt

NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt alerts investors in EquipmentShare.com Inc. (NASDAQ: EQPT) of a pending securities class action. Class Period: January 23, 2026 through June 23, 2026. Check if you might be eligible to recover your investment losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@SueWallSt.com | (888) SueWallSt.

Alleged undisclosed related-party transactions totaled at least $77 million. EQPT declined 34.5%, or $8.44 per share, after the challenged disclosures and subsequent market reaction. The Court has set September 21, 2026 as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

Alleged Web of 130 Schlacks-Affiliated Entities in Equipment Rental Securities

The lawsuit asserts that EquipmentShare’s financial statements were materially misleading because they allegedly failed to disclose the scope of founder-affiliated entities participating in the Company’s OWN Program. As alleged, a research report described a “web of 130 Schlacks-affiliated entities” and identified EZ Equipment Zone, Bevel Financial, and Armada Fleet Management as entities allegedly connected to related-party activity.

The action claims that this alleged network mattered because EquipmentShare had represented that, “Other than as described below,” there were no currently proposed related-party transactions meeting the stated disclosure criteria, apart from compensation arrangements.

Construction Equipment Rental Trends in Related-Party Reporting

EquipmentShare reported $4,379 million in total revenue for full-year 2025.

The Company reported $1,541 million in equipment sales for 2025.

Related-party equipment sales were reported as $79 million in 2025, $277 million in 2024, and $80 million in 2023.

OWN Program payouts to related parties were reported as $40 million in 2025, $74 million in 2024, and $56 million in 2023.

Accounts receivable from related parties were reported as $19 million at December 31, 2025, compared with $36 million at December 31, 2024.





Why Related-Party Adequacy Allegedly Matters to EQPT Investors

As alleged, investors relied on EquipmentShare’s public filings to evaluate whether related-party transactions were limited, fully described, and appropriately reflected in the Company’s financial statements. The lawsuit asserts that the alleged omission of additional affiliated entities distorted investors’ view of the OWN Program and related-party exposure.

“Investors deserve transparency about material risks that could affect their investments. Here, the complaint focuses on whether EquipmentShare’s financial statements adequately described the extent of related-party involvement in the OWN Program before investors suffered alleged losses.” -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Learn more about the case

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Frequently Asked Questions About the EQPT Lawsuit

Q: What is the EQPT class action lawsuit about? A: A securities class action has been filed against EquipmentShare.com Inc. (NASDAQ: EQPT) alleging materially false and misleading statements between January 23, 2026 and June 23, 2026. The complaint alleges the Company failed to disclose the extent of related-party transactions and related-party involvement in the OWN Program.

Q: Who is eligible in the EQPT investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased EQPT stock or securities between January 23, 2026 and June 23, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether the shares are still held.

Q: How much did EQPT stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 34.5%, a decline of $8.44 per share, after alleged disclosures concerning related-party transactions and subsequent market reaction. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What specific misstatements does the EQPT lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges EquipmentShare made materially false or misleading statements regarding related-party transactions, financial statement disclosures, and the extent of OWN Program involvement by entities affiliated with the Company’s founders.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with substantial documented losses and provide oversight of how the case is prosecuted.

Q: What documents are useful for an eligibility review? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices are typically useful.

Q: What if I already sold my EQPT shares, can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when shares were purchased, not whether they are still held. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give testimony. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@SueWallSt.com

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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