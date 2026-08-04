Healthcare EDI Market to Reach $4.42 Billion by 2031 as Claims Automation and Cloud Adoption Accelerate

Dublin, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare EDI Market by offering, Connectivity, Deployment, End user - Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global healthcare electronic data interchange (EDI) market is projected to grow from USD 2.77 billion in 2026 to USD 4.42 billion by 2031, registering a compound annual growth rate of 9.8%. Market expansion is being driven by demand for automated healthcare transactions, including claims submission, eligibility and benefits verification, claim status checks, prior authorization, electronic remittance and payment posting.

Healthcare providers and payers are replacing paper forms, telephone-based processes, fax approvals and manual billing workflows with standardized electronic transactions. This transition is helping organizations reduce claim denials, accelerate reimbursement and improve revenue cycle performance. The growing need for secure and interoperable data exchange across complex billing and reimbursement environments is also increasing healthcare EDI adoption in payer-provider communications, claims management, payment operations and administrative workflow automation.

Clearinghouse networks, cloud-based EDI platforms, managed EDI services and API-enabled workflows are supporting the processing of high transaction volumes across hospitals, clinics, payers, pharmacies and billing organizations. These technologies improve transaction accuracy, operational visibility and connectivity while enabling healthcare organizations to respond more effectively to changing payer rules, compliance obligations and transaction standards.

VAN/Clearinghouse-Based EDI Led the Market in 2025

By connectivity mode, the healthcare EDI market includes VAN/clearinghouse-based EDI, point-to-point EDI, web portal-based EDI, API-enabled EDI and other modes. VAN/clearinghouse-based EDI accounted for the largest market share in 2025, reflecting continued reliance on clearinghouses for high-volume transaction exchange.

These platforms support claims, eligibility checks, claim status requests, prior authorizations, electronic remittance and payment-related transactions. They also reduce the need to establish individual connections with every payer while providing transaction validation, claim edits, payer-specific formatting, error checking and secure routing. These capabilities make VAN/clearinghouse-based EDI particularly relevant for providers managing multiple payer relationships and significant daily billing volumes.

Cloud-Based Healthcare EDI to Record the Fastest Growth

Based on deployment model, the market is segmented into cloud-based, on-premises and hybrid solutions. Cloud-based deployment is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period due to demand for scalable, accessible and lower-maintenance platforms.

Cloud-based EDI enables healthcare organizations to manage claims, eligibility verification, prior authorization, remittance and payment posting without extensive local IT infrastructure. It also allows vendors to implement updates more rapidly as payer requirements, compliance rules and transaction standards evolve. Small and mid-sized providers are increasingly adopting cloud platforms to lower upfront costs and accelerate onboarding with payers and clearinghouses. Continued migration toward real-time transactions, managed services and API-enabled workflows is expected to support growth beyond that of traditional on-premises systems.

Asia Pacific Positioned for the Highest Regional Growth

Asia Pacific is expected to record the highest healthcare EDI market growth rate during the forecast period. Key factors include healthcare digitization, expanding private insurance coverage, larger hospital networks and increased automation of claims and payment workflows.

India, China, Japan, South Korea and Australia are increasing their use of electronic systems for billing, insurance verification, claims submission and reimbursement. India and China represent important growth markets due to their large patient populations, expanding health insurance programs and adoption of hospital information systems and cloud-based healthcare platforms. Japan, South Korea and Australia are contributing through established healthcare IT infrastructure, mature insurance systems and initiatives focused on reducing administrative burdens.

Across Asia Pacific, rising patient volumes and more complex relationships with public and private payers are strengthening demand for accurate payer-provider data exchange. Adoption of cloud-based EDI, managed EDI services, clearinghouse connectivity and API-enabled data exchange is expected to reduce paperwork, improve claim accuracy, accelerate eligibility checks and support electronic remittance workflows.

Competitive Landscape

Key healthcare EDI market players include Optum, Inc. (US), Availity, LLC (US), Waystar Holding Corp. (US), Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (US) and Experian Information Solutions, Inc. (US). The competitive assessment examines company profiles, market shares, service offerings, growth strategies and recent developments. It also evaluates contracts, partnerships, agreements, product and service launches, mergers and acquisitions, and investments involving emerging and established market participants.

Healthcare EDI Market Research Coverage

The report categorizes the healthcare EDI market by offering, including solutions and services; connectivity mode, covering VAN/clearinghouse-based EDI, point-to-point EDI, web portal-based EDI, API-enabled EDI and other modes; deployment model, including cloud-based, on-premises and hybrid; and end user, comprising healthcare providers, healthcare payers and other end users. Regional analysis covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Market drivers include supportive transaction-processing regulations, pressure to control healthcare costs, the operational efficiency and cost advantages of healthcare EDI software, rising demand for streamlined claims management, and faster claims processing through API integration. Restraints include data security concerns and high software implementation costs.

Key opportunities include increased outsourcing of EDI services, adoption of ICD-11 guidelines, real-time data exchange, and expansion of telehealth and remote monitoring capabilities. Market challenges include healthcare IT integration, end-user limitations and requirements, legacy-system interoperability issues, and transaction complexity.

The research provides analysis of upcoming technologies, research and development activity, and new product and service launches. It also identifies attractive regional markets, untapped geographies, investment trends and diversification opportunities. Revenue estimates for the overall market and its subsegments are designed to help established companies and new entrants assess the competitive landscape, refine market positioning and develop go-to-market strategies.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 353 Forecast Period 2026-2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $2.77 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $4.42 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.8% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers Supportive regulations for transaction processes Growing requirement to curb healthcare costs Low cost and improved operational efficiency associated with healthcare EDI software Increasing demand for streamlined claims management API integration accelerating claims management

Challenges Restraints Concerns associated with data security High software implementation costs Challenges Integration of healthcare IT solutions End-user limitations & requirements Interoperability issues in legacy systems Complexities associated with transactions

Opportunities Rising trend of outsourcing EDI services Adoption of ICD-11 guidelines Utilizing real-time data exchange Expansion of telehealth and remote monitoring capabilities



Company Profiles

OPTUM INC.

AVAILITY, LLC

WAYSTAR HOLDING CORP.

COGNIZANT

MCKESSON CORPORATION

EXPERIAN INFORMATION SOLUTIONS, INC.

INOVALON HOLDINGS, INC.

ATHENAHEALTH GROUP, INC.

VERADIGM INC.

THE SSI GROUP, LLC

IBM

ORACLE

NTT DATA GROUP CORPORATION

COMARCH S.A.

AXWAY

BOOMI, LP

TRUECOMMERCE, INC.

PLEXIS HEALTHCARE SYSTEMS, INC.

EPICOR SOFTWARE CORPORATION

CLEO COMMUNICATIONS LLC

STEDI, INC.

CANDID HEALTH, INC.

AKASA, INC.

RIALTIC, INC.

PLEDGE HEALTH, INC.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9fzvab

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment