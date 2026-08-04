EV Battery Market to Reach $168.95 Billion by 2035 as BEV Adoption Accelerates - Insights by Battery Type, Vehicle Type, Propulsion, Battery Form, Material Type, Battery Capacity, Method, Li-ion Battery Type

Dublin, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "EV Battery Market by Battery Type, Vehicle Type, Propulsion, Battery Form, Material Type, Battery Capacity, Method, Li-ion Battery Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global EV battery market is projected to grow from USD 103.04 billion in 2026 to USD 168.95 billion by 2035, registering a compound annual growth rate of 5.6%. Market expansion is being supported by rising battery electric vehicle (BEV) adoption, declining battery pack prices, localized manufacturing investments, fast-charging technology, and advances in cell chemistry and battery architecture.

Battery form factor is becoming a strategic differentiator as manufacturers optimize electric vehicle battery systems for cost, vehicle packaging, manufacturing scalability, and platform performance. Prismatic cells are gaining adoption in mass-market EVs because of efficient space utilization and simplified pack integration. Pouch cells remain important in premium and performance-oriented vehicles, while large-format cylindrical cells are expanding as automakers prioritize automated production, charging performance, and structural battery integration.

50-110 kWh Battery Capacity Segment to Lead the Market

The 50-110 kWh battery capacity segment is expected to lead the EV battery market during the forecast period. This range offers a competitive balance of driving range, battery cost, charging performance, and vehicle weight, making it suitable for mass-market and premium BEVs. Vehicles using these batteries typically provide real-world driving ranges of 350-650 kilometers.

Automotive OEMs are increasingly designing electric vehicle platforms around the 50-110 kWh range, particularly for SUVs, crossovers, and long-range sedans. In 2025, nearly 70% of global passenger EV sales were concentrated in vehicles equipped with batteries in this capacity category.

Advances in lithium iron phosphate (LFP), nickel manganese cobalt (NMC), and silicon-enhanced anode technologies are improving energy storage efficiency. Cell-to-pack and structural battery designs are also increasing usable capacity and reducing system weight without requiring larger packs. Lower battery costs and improved fast-charging performance are strengthening the commercial appeal of 50-110 kWh batteries across passenger and light commercial vehicles.

Battery Electric Vehicles to Dominate EV Battery Demand

The BEV segment is expected to dominate the EV battery market because fully electric vehicles require substantially higher battery capacity per vehicle than hybrid models. Declining prices, higher energy density, and expanding fast-charging networks are accelerating BEV adoption in passenger and commercial vehicle markets.

Average EV battery pack prices declined from approximately USD 132 per kWh in 2021 to below USD 100 per kWh in 2025, improving vehicle affordability and supporting large-scale deployment. Regulatory policies promoting zero-tailpipe-emission vehicles in Europe and China are also strengthening BEV growth relative to plug-in hybrid electric vehicles. In 2025, BEVs continued to represent the majority of global electric car sales.

OEM investment in dedicated BEV platforms is increasing as manufacturers seek greater vehicle efficiency, longer driving ranges, and improved production scale. Product launches across affordable and premium categories are expected to sustain battery demand. In March 2026, BYD introduced Blade Battery 2.0 and a high-power charging platform capable of charging from 10% to 70% in approximately five minutes while delivering higher energy density than the previous generation.

Europe to Maintain a Significant EV Battery Market Share

Europe is expected to hold a significant share of the global EV battery market, supported by battery production localization, regulatory backing for vehicle electrification, and expanding regional EV demand. Investments in cell manufacturing, battery materials, pack assembly, recycling, and charging infrastructure are intended to reduce import dependence and improve supply security.

Germany, France, and Sweden continue to support gigafactory development and broader battery ecosystem expansion. As of May 2026, Europe had announced nearly USD 235 billion in investments spanning EV manufacturing, battery supply chains, and charging infrastructure. Fleet CO? reduction requirements and battery sustainability regulations are further encouraging OEMs and battery manufacturers to deploy localized, advanced battery technologies.

Competitive Landscape and Research Methodology

Leading EV battery market players include Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL) of China, BYD Company Ltd. of China, LG Energy Solution of South Korea, CALB of China, and Gotion Inc. of China. These companies provide advanced battery cells and integrated pack solutions focused on energy density, charging speed, safety, and vehicle range.

EV Battery Market Research Coverage

The report segments the EV battery market by battery type, including lithium-ion and solid-state batteries; vehicle type, including passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, and buses; propulsion, including BEVs and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles; and battery form, including prismatic, pouch, and cylindrical cells. It also analyzes material type, battery capacity, manufacturing method, lithium-ion battery type, and region.

The study evaluates company profiles, product and business offerings, recent industry developments, market shares, growth strategies, research and development activities, investments, pricing trends, untapped geographies, and regional opportunities. It also provides revenue estimates for the overall market and its subsegments to support competitive positioning and go-to-market planning.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 371 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $103.04 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $168.95 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.0% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers Growing Adoption of Battery-As-A-Service (Baas) and Swapping-Compatible Battery Pack Designs Oem Demand For Ultra-Fast Charging Batteries

Challenges China-Centric Ev Battery Supply Chain Concentration High Capex Burden For Gigafactory Scaling Thermal Management, Safety, and Fast-Charging Degradation Challenges

Case Studies Byd Developed Blade Battery to Prioritize Safety and Durability Without Compromising Performance Wipro Pari Leveraged Cognex'S Advanced Machine Vision System to Address the Complexities of Ev Battery Manufacturing Maxwell Energy Offered Cutting-Edge Ultracapacitor Technology to Enhance Energy Recovery and Power Delivery Byd Flash-Charging Ev Battery Technology Chery Solid-State Ev Battery Development

Opportunities Sodium-Ion Batteries For Low-Cost Ev Platforms Battery Recycling and Black-Mass Recovery Ecosystem Localization of Battery Supply Chains Outside China



Company Profiles

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited

Byd Company Ltd.

Lg Energy Solution

Calb

Gotion, Inc.

Sk Innovation Co. Ltd.

Panasonic Holdings Corporation

Eve Energy Co. Ltd.

Samsung Sdi

Sunwoda Electronic Co. Ltd.

Toshiba Corporation

Mitsubishi Corporation

Exide Industries Limited

E-One Moli Energy Corp.

Altair Nanotechnologies Inc.

Clarios

Leclanche SA

Envision Group

A123 Systems (Subsidiary of Wanxiang Group)

Gs Yuasa International Ltd.

Automotive Energy Supply Corporation

Rept Battero Energy Co Ltd.

Automotive Cells Company

Blueoval Sk

Cellforce Group GmbH

Ultium Cells

One Battery

Sila Nanotechnologies Inc.

Morrow Batteries

Enersys

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