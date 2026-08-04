SueWallSt Reminds Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 24, 2026 in Peabody Energy Corporation Lawsuit - BTU

NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt provides context on the evolution of investor sentiment surrounding Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU), James C. Grech, Mark A. Spurbeck, and Marc E. Hathhorn, and the securities class action filed on behalf of purchasers between October 14, 2024 and May 4, 2026. Find out if you could qualify to recover your per-share losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@SueWallSt.com or (888) SueWallSt.

BTU shares fell from a Class Period high of $39.50 to $25.00, a decline of 36.7%, as two corrective disclosures revealed that Centurion mine's celebrated ramp-up had stalled.

The Early Optimism

Peabody Energy cultivated extraordinary investor enthusiasm around its Centurion mine beginning in October 2024. The company described the project as a generational asset: 140 million tonnes of premium hard coking coal, a 25-year mine life, and a net present value of $2.1 billion. Shareholders were told development was running "ahead of schedule," that longwall production had been accelerated to February 2026, and that the workforce was expanding rapidly. By early February 2026, the CEO reported on an earnings call that during a recent Australia visit, the team was "installing the very last shield."

This narrative drove BTU shares upward. Investors priced in Centurion's projected 3.5 million tons of 2026 shipments, the anticipated jump in met coal realizations from 70% to 80% of benchmark, and the promise of $113-per-ton segment costs.

The Growing Concerns

The first crack appeared on March 30, 2026, when Peabody Energy issued a terse Regulation FD disclosure cutting Centurion's first-quarter output estimate from 700,000 tons to just 250,000 tons. The company cited "greater-than-anticipated mine commissioning challenges" but offered no specifics. BTU dropped 9.7% in a single session. Analysts noted the vagueness. Jefferies flagged that the miss was more than half the original estimate. UBS, while maintaining coverage, acknowledged the need for "a slightly more conservative outlook."

Investors reportedly expressed frustration at the absence of detail. The company had spent 18 months building confidence around precise timelines and metrics, then retreated behind a single phrase: "commissioning challenges."

The Breaking Point

On May 5, 2026, the full scope of Centurion's problems surfaced. The earnings call revealed that 8-year-old repurposed equipment had failed under load, that electrical and mechanical breakdowns in conveyors and chutes had slowed the longwall to a crawl, and that moisture accumulation and floor softening had compromised roof integrity. Full-year Centurion volume was slashed from 3.5 million to 2.5 million tons. Met segment costs surged to $123-$133 per ton, far above the $113 target. The segment recorded a $7 million adjusted EBITDA loss, an $80 million swing from what Centurion was expected to contribute.

BTU fell another 5.7% to close at $25.00.

The Sentiment Shift

October 2024: Management declared Centurion "on time and on budget," stoking enthusiasm for the project's transformative potential

July 2025: The longwall start was accelerated to February 2026, reinforcing confidence that execution was exceeding expectations

February 2026: The CEO personally confirmed final shield installation; BTU reached its $39.50 Class Period high on March 27, 2026

March 30, 2026: First-quarter guidance slashed by 64% with minimal explanation, triggering a 9.7% single-day decline and investor skepticism

May 5, 2026: Full disclosure of equipment age, mechanical failures, and roof control problems erased remaining confidence and revealed the $80 million EBITDA impact

The gap between "world-class team" assurances and 8-year-old equipment sitting on shelves for years crystallized the disillusionment





"Investor confidence depends on receiving truthful information from the companies they invest in. When a company builds a detailed, optimistic narrative over 18 months and then reveals in stages that fundamental equipment and geological problems existed, shareholders deserve to understand whether those risks were known earlier than disclosed." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: August 24, 2026

Submit your information here or call Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the BTU Lawsuit

Q: When did Peabody Energy allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from October 14, 2024 to May 4, 2026. During this time, the company allegedly made materially false and misleading statements about the Centurion mine's ramp-up timeline, equipment readiness, and production guidance. The alleged fraud was revealed through corrective disclosures on March 30, 2026 and May 5, 2026, causing significant stock declines.

Q: How much did BTU stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 36.7%, a decline of $14.50 per share, from the Class Period high of $39.50 to $25.00 after the company disclosed the full extent of Centurion mine's commissioning failures and slashed its metallurgical coal segment guidance. Investors who purchased shares during the class period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What do BTU investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt, a brand of Levi & Korsinsky LLP, for a no-cost, no-obligation case evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What if I already sold my BTU shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@SueWallSt.com

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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