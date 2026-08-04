Q2 2026 Commercial Vehicle Data Signals Key Shift in Fleet Turnover and Market Velocity

Chico, CA, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Work Truck Solutions ®, the leading commercial vehicle authority, has released its Q2 2026 Commercial Vehicle Market Analysis. While a single quarter does not establish a permanent trend, Q2 data presents strong positive signals that the tight-supply friction of previous quarters is beginning to yield. Driven by a significant rotation of higher-mileage fleet trade-ins, the pre-owned commercial market is seeing renewed transaction velocity, with buyers rapidly absorbing these vehicles and driving Days to Turn (DTT) down.

New Work Truck and Van Market

The average price for new work trucks remained stable, rising just 0.7% Quarter over Quarter (QoQ), while dipping slightly by 0.3% Year over Year (YoY) to $59,635.

Availability plateaued as average on-lot inventory per dealer held flat with no change QoQ, although there was a 20.7% contraction when measured from Q2 2025.

Sales (movement) per dealer rebounded, increasing 8.7% QoQ, though this remains 7.4% lower YoY.

Days to Turn (DTT) improved significantly to 172 days, representing an 8.5% QoQ decrease and a 14.9% decline YoY.

With new inventory volumes holding steady, robust commercial vehicle buyer demand is manifesting as faster inventory turn times. Business owners are moving to secure available new vehicles, resulting in a more positive sales outlook for commercial vehicle dealers.



Used Work Truck and Van Market

The average price for used commercial vehicles dropped 3.1% QoQ to $37,494, though prices remain 8.8% higher YoY.

On-lot inventory per dealer rose, up 7.4% QoQ and 3.6% YoY.

Sales (movement) grew 10.0% QoQ, narrowing the YoY figure to a decline of 8.3%.

Days to Turn (DTT) dropped to 56 days, reflecting a 9.7% QoQ improvement, despite being 5.7% higher than last year.

Median mileage jumped dramatically, surging 30.8% QoQ and 24.5% YoY to an average of 77,507 miles.

The massive spike in average mileage suggests that fleet managers have been driving their work trucks and vans longer before introducing them to the secondary market. Despite higher mileage, these used commercial vehicles are turning over 10% faster than last quarter, indicating that buyers are still actively absorbing used stock to keep operations running.



New Commercial BEV Market Insights

New battery electric (BEV) work trucks experienced an average price drop of 5.9% QoQ, coming in at $54,141. However, average prices are still up a very substantial 54.5% YoY. This dramatic annual price change may indicate a commercial BEV landscape transitioning toward a more premium product mix.



Segment Highlight: Duty Classes

This quarter also includes a new segment spotlight on Duty Classes, where Light, Medium, and Heavy-Duty work truck activity revealed several noteworthy shifts in pricing, inventory, and buyer behavior. Explore the full breakdown in our Q2 2026 Duty Classes Market Analysis .



Industry Perspective

“While retail sales have been down in the first half of the year due to higher prices and escalated interest rates, the work truck and van market has been a positive offset for dealers, particularly in the second quarter, providing sales growth, better inventory turn times and much better grosses,” said Aaron Johnson, CEO of Work Truck Solutions. “New work truck inventory has stabilized, sales are up and days to turn has seen solid improvement, demonstrating strong operational demand.”

Johnson continued, “Meanwhile, data from the used commercial vehicle market is revealing numerous factors that point toward fleet managers cycling at a slower pace. Dealers who leverage precise digital merchandising to showcase the value of these highly capable, yet higher-mileage vehicles, will find a very receptive buyer base.”



About Work Truck Solutions

Work Truck Solutions provides a smart technology platform that enables all stakeholders in the commercial vehicle ecosystem—dealers, OEMs, upfitters, and distributors—to efficiently serve the businesses and fleet managers who need work trucks and vans. With innovative solutions covering numerous areas such as customer relationship management, inventory management, operational analytics, and digital marketing, Work Truck Solutions helps those in the commercial vehicle space, no matter their role in the supply chain, provide increased visibility and efficiency so businesses can focus on doing their jobs.

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