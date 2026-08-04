Technology is Transforming Rural Healthcare — and Putting Patients at the Center

DuBois, PA, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pennsylvania is home to the nation’s third-largest rural population, with nearly one in five residents living in rural communities, according to the 2020 U.S. Census. While these communities offer a good quality of life, they also face unique healthcare challenges. Rural residents tend to be older, experience higher rates of chronic conditions such as diabetes and obesity and often have fewer healthcare resources available close to home.

Rural access to medical care remains one of the greatest hurdles. Although approximately 20% of Pennsylvanians live in rural counties, less than 10% of the Commonwealth’s physicians practice there. Between 2020 and 2023, eight acute care hospitals closed statewide, and nearly half of Pennsylvania’s rural hospitals operated at a loss.

As healthcare continues to evolve, technology is helping reshape what access looks like. At Penn Highlands Healthcare, innovation is not simply about adopting new tools — it’s about creating a more consumer-centered healthcare experience that makes care easier to access, more convenient to receive and more connected than ever before.

“Throughout our health system, we embrace innovation and technology because we recognize they are at the forefront of improving healthcare delivery in rural communities,” said Steven M. Fontaine, CEO of Penn Highlands Healthcare. “Technology has the potential to transform rural healthcare by bridging gaps in access, improving quality and, ultimately, delivering a better experience for our patients.”

Meeting Patients Where They Live

Today’s patients expect healthcare to be as accessible and convenient as many of the other services they use every day. Whether scheduling appointments online, communicating with their health providers through a dedicated patient portal or connecting with a provider virtually, consumers increasingly want healthcare that fits into their lives and not the other way around.

Penn Highlands Healthcare continues to invest in digital tools that give patients greater control over their care while removing many of the traditional barriers to healthcare.

For example, our online patient portals are available 24 hours a day, enabling patients to view their medical records, communicate directly with providers, review test results, pay bills and schedule appointments online. More than 50,000 patients currently use the portals, with hundreds of new users enrolling each month. By simplifying everyday healthcare tasks, the portals enable patients to be more engaged in managing their own health.

Expanding Access Through Virtual Care

Telehealth has become an effective tool for improving healthcare access across rural communities. By connecting patients with remote specialists, virtual care delivers faster access, greater convenience for patients and families, and ultimately, better health outcomes.

“The expansion of telehealth is one of the most direct ways to improve access in rural areas,” said Fontaine. “Offering patients the ability to have virtual visits reduces the burden of long-distance appointments and makes it more convenient to consult with specialists. It also makes it easier for patients to keep important follow-up visits.”

Penn Highlands is putting this technology into practice through several targeted programs. Our NursingNow initiative connects bedside patients with experienced registered nurses via secure video technology. This web-based platform allows virtual nurses to answer questions, coordinate care, and support families directly from the bedside.

At Penn Highlands State College, a partnership with the Sexual Assault Forensic Examination-Telehealth (SAFE-T) System provides patients who have experienced sexual violence with immediate access to board-certified Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners. Through specialized forensic telehealth technology, patients receive expert, compassionate care that might otherwise be unavailable locally.

Smarter Technology Behind the Scenes

Technology is also improving the experience for physicians and support teams.

Penn Highlands Healthcare continues to integrate Oracle Health’s electronic health records system across its hospitals and practices to manage patient data and documentation and give providers immediate access to health information.

The health system is also embracing emerging technologies that reduce administrative burdens and allow healthcare providers to spend more meaningful time with patients. Among these is ambient listening technology, which automatically captures conversations during patient visits and generates clinical notes in real time. By automating the paperwork, this AI-driven tool allows physicians to focus entirely on the patient in front of them, rather than a computer screen.

The Future of AI in Healthcare

Over the coming years, artificial intelligence will play an increasingly important role in delivering more personalized, proactive and efficient care. From automating appointment scheduling to driving deeper patient engagement, AI has the potential to enhance nearly every touchpoint of the healthcare journey.

Penn Highlands Healthcare is taking a thoughtful, deliberate approach to this frontier. The health system focuses strictly on proven technologies that elevate clinical quality while protecting patient trust, privacy and safety. As leading technology partners introduce new AI capabilities, Penn Highlands will continue to evaluate and adopt innovations that make things better for both patients and providers.

“Our goal is to leverage technology in ways that strengthen — not replace — the relationships between patients and caregivers,” said Fontaine. “As these technologies grow, they’ll help us deliver care that’s more personalized, more connected and more accessible.”

As healthcare becomes increasingly digital, innovation is no longer just about keeping pace with technology, it’s about meeting the evolving expectations of patients. By creating a more connected, convenient and consumer-centered healthcare experience, Penn Highlands Healthcare is positioning itself to meet the needs of today’s patients while preparing for the future of rural healthcare.

“By implementing technological advancements throughout our health system, Penn Highlands Healthcare continues to be well-positioned to meet — and exceed — the needs of the communities we serve for years to come.”

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Penn Highlands Healthcare was officially formed in 2011 and is comprised of nine hospitals. Penn Highlands Brookville, Penn Highlands Clearfield, Penn Highlands Connellsville, Penn Highlands DuBois, Penn Highlands Elk, Penn Highlands Huntingdon, Penn Highlands Mon Valley, Penn Highlands Tyrone have served area communities for the past 100+ years. Penn Highlands State College is a state-of-the-art hospital that opened in 2024. The health system’s business continuum also includes a home care agency, long-term care facilities and residential senior living communities, as well as durable medical equipment companies and retail pharmacies.

Penn Highlands Healthcare has evolved into an organization with 5,995 employees in 150+ locations throughout 26 counties in Pennsylvania that include community medical buildings, outpatient facilities, surgery centers and physician practices. The facilities have a total of 1,406 inpatient, skilled nursing and personal care beds. The system, which has 788 physicians and 498 advanced practice providers on staff, offers a wide range of care and treatments with specialty units for cancer, cardiovascular/thoracic, neurosurgery, pulmonology, neonatal and high-risk pregnancy patients. Being focused on what is important – patients and families – makes Penn Highlands Healthcare a great choice for healthcare in the region.