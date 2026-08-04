EMBC Shareholder Alert: Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action in Embecta Corp. Securities Lawsuit - Contact SueWallSt

NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt highlights the gap alleged between Embecta Corp.'s (NASDAQ: EMBC) promises and its actual performance. A securities class action has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased EMBC securities between November 25, 2025 and May 4, 2026. Check if you might be eligible to recover your investment losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@SueWallSt.com or (888) SueWallSt.

Embecta Corp. projected $1.071 billion to $1.093 billion in fiscal year 2026 revenue. The company delivered a revised range of $1.015 billion to $1.035 billion — a $75 million shortfall. Adjusted EPS guidance of $2.80 to $3.00 became $1.55 to $1.75. Shares fell 57.8% on May 5, 2026, dropping from $9.25 to $3.90. The lead plaintiff deadline is August 17, 2026.

The Promise

Between November 25, 2025 and February 5, 2026, management laid out a fiscal year 2026 outlook built on confidence. The complaint recounts that on November 25, 2025, the company issued guidance calling for adjusted constant currency revenue flat to down 2%, adjusted operating margins of 29% to 30%, adjusted EPS of $2.80 to $3.00, and free cash flow of $180 million to $200 million. On February 5, 2026, that guidance was reaffirmed, though management noted it expected to come in closer to the lower end of the ranges due to incremental U.S. headwinds.

The Reality

On May 5, 2026, Embecta reported second quarter results that shattered every projection. As detailed in the action, adjusted constant currency revenue fell 17.4% year-over-year — not the flat-to-down-2% the company had promised. The complaint chronicles that management disclosed share loss concentrated at a single customer, softening retail volumes for insulin pens and pen needles, and patient purchasing shifts to channels where Embecta does not participate.

Promise vs. Actual: By the Numbers

Revenue guidance: Promised $1.071B–$1.093B; revised to $1.015B–$1.035B — a reduction of approximately $75 million

Promised $1.071B–$1.093B; revised to $1.015B–$1.035B — a reduction of approximately $75 million Adjusted operating margin: Promised 29%–30%; revised to 22.25%–23.25% — nearly 700 basis points lower at midpoint

Promised 29%–30%; revised to 22.25%–23.25% — nearly 700 basis points lower at midpoint Adjusted EPS: Promised $2.80–$3.00; revised to $1.55–$1.75 — a cut of approximately 43% at midpoint

Promised $2.80–$3.00; revised to $1.55–$1.75 — a cut of approximately 43% at midpoint Free cash flow: Promised $180M–$200M; revised to $95M–$105M — roughly half of original projections

Promised $180M–$200M; revised to $95M–$105M — roughly half of original projections Quarterly dividend: Cut from $0.15 to $0.01 per share — a 93% reduction

Cut from $0.15 to $0.01 per share — a 93% reduction Pen needle revenue: Reduced by approximately $53 million from prior expectations





What the Lawsuit Alleges About the Gap

The action contends that the gap between Embecta's projections and its actual results was not the product of sudden, unforeseeable market shifts. The lawsuit asserts that U.S. pen needle weakness — including competitive share loss at a major customer and retail volume softness — was developing during the period when management reaffirmed guidance and described the pen needle business in overwhelmingly positive terms. According to the filing, shareholders purchased EMBC stock at artificially inflated prices based on guidance that the company knew or recklessly disregarded was unattainable.

"Companies that make specific promises to investors about future performance have an obligation to disclose known risks to those projections. The magnitude of the gap between Embecta's guidance and its actual results raises serious questions about what was known internally when that guidance was reaffirmed." — Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Learn more about the case or call Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (888) SueWallSt.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: August 17, 2026

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the EMBC Lawsuit

Q: What specific misstatements does the EMBC lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Embecta made materially false or misleading statements regarding its fiscal year 2026 revenue guidance, the stability of its pen needle segment, and its adjusted earnings outlook during the class period. When the true state of U.S. business weakness was revealed on May 5, 2026, the stock price declined 57.8%.

Q: When did Embecta allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from November 25, 2025 to May 4, 2026. During this window, management issued and reaffirmed fiscal year guidance that the lawsuit alleges was unattainable due to known U.S. market weakness.

Q: What do EMBC investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt, a brand of Levi & Korsinsky LLP, for a no-cost, no-obligation case evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What if I already sold my EMBC shares — can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@SueWallSt.com

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.