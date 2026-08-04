Global Graphene Market Report 2027-2037 | Examines Commercial Growth, Emerging Applications and Competitive Dynamics

Dublin, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Graphene Market 2027-2037" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

New market intelligence provides graphene demand, revenue, pricing, production, investment and application forecasts through 2037.

The graphene market is entering a decisive period of commercialisation as adoption accelerates across energy storage, coatings, composites, construction, electronics, sensors and thermal-management systems. Global graphene demand, estimated at several thousand tonnes during the mid-2020s, is forecast to increase more than tenfold over the next decade. Depending on market definitions and data sources, projected compound annual growth rates range from approximately 30% to 40%.

Lower production costs are helping graphene compete with established conductive carbon materials in price-sensitive, high-volume applications, including polymer additives, concrete, tyres and industrial coatings. Dry processing, waste-derived feedstocks and methane-cracking technologies are also supporting the development of more scalable and resilient graphene supply chains.

Demand is being strengthened by transport and grid electrification, alongside the expanding power and cooling requirements of artificial intelligence data centres. These trends are creating commercial opportunities for graphene-enhanced battery anodes, supercapacitors, heat spreaders, thermal coatings and electromagnetic interference shielding. The continued development of ISO characterisation standards is also improving procurement by enabling buyers to specify, compare and verify graphene products more effectively.

The market is increasingly divided between high-volume commodity materials and premium graphene products. Graphene nanoplatelets, graphene oxide and reduced graphene oxide account for a significant share of volume and face growing price competition in coatings, composites and construction. Premium materials, including chemical vapour deposition films, pristine graphene flakes and graphene quantum dots, retain higher values in electronics, photonics, quantum technologies and life sciences. As a result, the applications leading graphene consumption by volume differ from those generating the greatest revenue.

Commercial progress includes regulatory approvals for graphene coatings, manufacturing expansions reaching hundreds of tonnes annually, first-in-human medical trials, and continued government, corporate and venture investment. However, the industry still faces quality variability, commodity-grade overcapacity, competition from other two-dimensional materials, and extended qualification timelines in semiconductor and quantum applications.

Comprehensive Graphene Market Intelligence Through 2037

The Global Graphene Market 2027-2037 provides a quantified, forward-looking assessment of the graphene and wider two-dimensional materials industry during a critical decade of commercial scale-up. Designed for graphene producers, investors, end users, technology developers and policymakers, the report evaluates where graphene is creating measurable value and where commercial expectations continue to exceed market readiness.

Key coverage includes:

Global graphene market forecasts through 2037 by volume and revenue, supported by historical data from 2018.

Analysis of 11 graphene categories, including graphene oxide, nanoplatelets, pristine graphene, CVD graphene, quantum dots, functionalised graphene, nanoribbons, reduced graphene oxide, three-dimensional foams, liquid crystals and hybrid graphene.

Detailed assessments of 14 end-use markets, including energy storage, composites, electronics, optoelectronics and sensors, membranes and filtration, additive manufacturing, construction, life sciences, paints and coatings, adhesives, thermal management, EMI shielding, textiles and rubber.

Graphene pricing analysis by grade, with historical trends and forward projections for CVD films, pristine flakes, few-layer graphene, nanoplatelets, graphene oxide and reduced graphene oxide.

Production capacity data for leading global manufacturers, including regional supply, technology distribution and commodity-grade overcapacity.

Coverage of production technologies such as chemical vapour deposition, liquid-phase exfoliation, flash Joule heating, methane cracking and atomic layer deposition.

Technology Readiness Level assessments and comparisons with competing materials across major graphene applications.

Competitive analysis of graphene and alternative two-dimensional materials, including MXenes, hexagonal boron nitride, transition-metal dichalcogenides and black phosphorus.

Government funding, venture capital, corporate investment, partnerships, licensing agreements, acquisitions and publicly listed graphene companies.

A directory of commercial graphene products and company profiles covering established manufacturers, emerging technology developers, acquired businesses and distressed market participants.

SWOT analysis and market-opportunity assessments by graphene type, application and industry sector.

The report identifies AI-driven thermal management, advanced energy storage, low-carbon construction, high-value electronics and biomedical applications as major graphene market growth opportunities. It also examines risks arising from inconsistent quality, pricing pressure, excess production capacity, competing advanced materials and lengthy commercialisation cycles.

As governments across Europe, North America and Asia strengthen domestic advanced-material supply chains, graphene is increasingly being treated as a strategic industrial material. The market’s direction is clear: graphene is progressing from emerging technology to a commercially significant enabler of electrification, artificial intelligence infrastructure and next-generation manufacturing.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

3DC

Adisyn

Archer Materials

Argo Graphene Solutions

Avadain

BeDimensional S.p.A.

Black Swan Graphene

CamGraPhIC

Concretene

Danish Graphene

First Graphene

GIT Coatings

Grapherry

Graphene Manufacturing Group (GMG)

Graphene Square

Graphenory

GTechPlasma

HydroGraph

INTRATOMICS Advanced Material Technologie

Levidian

Lyten

NanoXplore

Nova Graphene

Paragraf

Plaid Technologies

Premier Graphene

Sea Further

SHT Smart High-Tech

The Sixth Element

Skeleton Technologies

Solidion Technology

Sparc Technologies

Taiwan Carbon Materials Corporation (TCMC)

Volt Carbon Technologies

Vorbeck Materials

Zentek

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e810yw

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