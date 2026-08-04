EmblemHealth and NewYork-Presbyterian Reach New Agreement

NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EmblemHealth announced today that it has reached an agreement with NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital (NYP). NYP will remain part of all EmblemHealth products including the HMO, Medicare Advantage, state-sponsored programs (Medicaid, Child Health Plus, Health and Recovery Plan, Essential Plan), Senior Care, and the New York City Employees PPO (NYCE PPO) plan network.

“EmblemHealth is proud to partner with the City of New York and its municipal unions to provide affordable, reliable health coverage for working families and retirees. We are continuing to work with hospitals and clinicians to achieve these goals," said Alex Gomez, EmblemHealth spokesperson.

NYCE PPO and the City HMO provide access to care through EmblemHealth’s comprehensive network of providers and facilities in New York City, Long Island, and the Hudson Valley, including Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Ulster, and Westchester counties. Members in both plans also have nationwide access to care, in the PPO through the UnitedHealthcare Choice Plus network and the UnitedHealthcare behavioral health networks, and in the HMO through Cigna.

About EmblemHealth

EmblemHealth is one of the nation’s largest not-for-profit health insurers, serving members across New York’s diverse communities with a full range of commercial and government-sponsored health insurance plans for employers, individuals, and families. With a commitment to value-based care, EmblemHealth partners with top hospitals and doctors, including its AdvantageCare Physicians, to deliver quality, affordable, convenient care. At more than a dozen EmblemHealth Neighborhood Care locations, members and nonmembers can receive community-based health and wellness guidance and resources. For more information, visit emblemhealth.com.