SueWallSt Reminds Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 25, 2026 in Futu Holdings Limited Lawsuit - FUTU

NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt highlights the contrast raised in a recently commenced lawsuit between Futu Holdings Limited's (NASDAQ: FUTU) public assurances and what allegedly happened behind the scenes. Investors who purchased FUTU securities between May 24, 2023 and May 27, 2026 and suffered losses may be entitled to compensation. Find out if you might be eligible to recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@SueWallSt.com or (888) SueWallSt.

FUTU shares lost $34.10 per share on May 22, 2026, a 27.5% single-session decline, after regulators proposed penalties of approximately USD 271 million. The lead plaintiff deadline is August 25, 2026.

The Promise: Compliance Through Rectification

Beginning in 2023, Futu repeatedly told the investing public that it was cooperating with the China Securities Regulatory Commission. In its FY2023 annual report filed with the SEC, the Company stated it had "taken and may continue to take rectification measures on our business based on the requirements from the CSRC." The Company pointed to the removal of its Futubull app from mainland Chinese app stores as evidence of its compliance efforts. Across multiple SEC filings through 2025, Futu used nearly identical language, creating the impression that regulatory risk was being actively managed and reduced.

The Reality: Continued Unlicensed Operations

The CSRC's May 2026 Notification Letter told a different story, the lawsuit contends. According to the action, Futu entities in mainland China and Hong Kong had continued to conduct securities business, public fund sales, and futures business without obtaining the requisite licenses or approval. The rectification measures Futu publicly touted allegedly did not stop the unlicensed activity that regulators had flagged years earlier.

The Numbers: Promised vs. Actual

The Promise: "We have taken rectification measures … based on the requirements from the CSRC" (FY2023 and FY2024 20-F filings)

"We have taken rectification measures … based on the requirements from the CSRC" (FY2023 and FY2024 20-F filings) The Reality: CSRC proposed confiscation of RMB 470 million in illegal gains, confirming alleged continued unlicensed operations

CSRC proposed confiscation of RMB 470 million in illegal gains, confirming alleged continued unlicensed operations The Promise: Risk factor language framing penalties as speculative possibilities that "could" or "may" occur

Risk factor language framing penalties as speculative possibilities that "could" or "may" occur The Reality: RMB 1.85 billion aggregate penalty proposed, approximately USD 271 million

RMB 1.85 billion aggregate penalty proposed, approximately USD 271 million The Promise: Quarterly earnings releases touting paying client growth from 1.5 million to over 3.3 million (funded accounts) and client assets surging past HK$900 billion

Quarterly earnings releases touting paying client growth from 1.5 million to over 3.3 million (funded accounts) and client assets surging past HK$900 billion The Reality: Revenue generated from mainland Chinese investors was allegedly derived from unlicensed activity, rendering reported financial growth figures materially misleading





What the Lawsuit Alleges About the Gap

The complaint asserts that Futu's public statements created a false narrative of regulatory cooperation while the Company continued the precise conduct the CSRC had warned against. Quarter after quarter, Futu reported surging client numbers, expanding trading volumes, and rising revenues without disclosing that a material portion of this growth allegedly stemmed from business conducted in violation of Chinese securities regulations.

The gap between what investors were told and what was allegedly occurring is at the core of this securities action. When the CSRC finally proposed its penalty in May 2026, investors absorbed losses of more than $34 per share in a single trading session, followed by an additional $5.31 per share decline days later when Q1 2026 earnings reflected the penalty's financial impact.

"Companies that make specific promises to investors about future performance have an obligation to disclose known risks to those projections. The contrast between Futu's repeated assurances of regulatory cooperation and the scale of the proposed penalty raises serious questions about the adequacy of the Company's disclosures throughout the Class Period." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Click here to submit your information and learn more about the case or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the FUTU Lawsuit

Q: What specific misstatements does the FUTU lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Futu Holdings made materially false or misleading statements regarding its compliance with CSRC regulatory requirements and the adequacy of its rectification measures during the Class Period. When the true state of affairs was revealed through the CSRC's proposed RMB 1.85 billion penalty, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: How much did FUTU stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 27.5%, a decline of $34.10 per share, after the Company disclosed receipt of a CSRC Notification Letter proposing penalties of approximately USD 271 million. Shares dropped an additional 4.8% ($5.31 per share) days later when Q1 2026 earnings reflected the penalty.

Q: What if I already sold my FUTU shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What do FUTU investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt, a brand of Levi & Korsinsky LLP, for a no-cost, no-obligation case evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: When did Futu Holdings allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from May 24, 2023 to May 27, 2026. The alleged fraud was revealed through corrective disclosures on May 22, 2026 and May 28, 2026, causing significant stock declines on both dates.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@SueWallSt.com

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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