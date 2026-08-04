Advanced Carbon Materials Global Market Report, 2027-2037 | Pricing, Demand and Revenue Forecasts Through 2037

Dublin, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Carbon Materials: Global Market 2027-2037" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A comprehensive new market report examines the rapidly evolving global advanced carbon materials market, providing detailed analysis of 16 material categories across a ten-year forecast horizon. The study includes pricing trends, demand volumes, revenue forecasts, supply chain developments, regulatory analysis, application roadmaps and company profiles for established and emerging advanced carbon materials.
Advanced carbon materials represent one of the most diverse product groups in industrial chemistry, spanning high-volume commodities and highly specialised nanomaterials. The market includes carbon fibres used in aerospace composites and wind turbine blades, carbon nanotubes for battery electrodes, graphite for energy storage, graphene for thermal management, biochar for carbon removal, and emerging materials produced from captured carbon dioxide.
Commercial adoption has accelerated significantly over the past decade as advanced carbon materials have moved beyond laboratory research and niche industrial applications into large-scale production. This transition is being supported by sustained investment in electric vehicles, renewable energy, aerospace, defence, space technologies, artificial intelligence infrastructure and advanced electronics.
Transport electrification is a major source of market growth. Carbon nanotubes are increasingly incorporated into lithium-ion battery electrode formulations to improve conductivity, performance and operating life. Demand for natural and synthetic graphite is also expanding as battery manufacturers increase anode production and governments support the development of regional supply chains outside China.
Renewable energy development is strengthening demand for large-tow carbon fibre, particularly in the offshore wind sector. Longer turbine blades require lightweight, high-performance materials capable of supporting larger installations and increased energy generation. Aerospace recovery, commercial aviation growth, defence spending and expanding space activity are also sustaining demand for high-modulus carbon fibre grades and advanced composite materials.
Artificial intelligence and data centre expansion are creating additional opportunities for graphene, carbon nanotubes, carbon foams, carbon aerogels and related thermal management materials. As computing density and power requirements rise, manufacturers are seeking materials that can support efficient heat dissipation, improve component reliability and reduce energy consumption.
Emerging applications are expected to reshape the advanced carbon materials market through 2037. The hydrogen economy is generating demand for carbon fibre used in composite overwrapped pressure vessels for fuel-cell vehicles, transport systems and industrial hydrogen storage. Biochar is gaining commercial momentum through its integration with voluntary carbon markets, enabling producers to generate revenue from both material sales and verified carbon removal credits.
CO₂-derived carbon materials also represent an important developing category. Technologies including electrolytic carbon nanotube synthesis, plasma carbon black, flash-Joule graphene and CO₂-derived activated carbon are advancing the use of captured emissions as industrial feedstock. Continued commercialisation could influence carbon capture economics while creating new supply routes for graphene, carbon nanotubes, carbon black and other advanced materials.
Regulation and industrial policy provide further market support. Carbon pricing programmes, automotive emissions standards, renewable energy mandates and supply chain localisation policies in North America and Europe are contributing to long-term demand. These measures are also encouraging investment in recovered carbon black, bio-based carbon black, recycled carbon fibre, battery-grade graphite and lower-emission production technologies.
The report covers carbon fibres, carbon black, graphite, biochar, graphene, carbon nanotubes, carbon nanofibres, fullerenes, nanodiamonds, graphene quantum dots, carbon foam, diamond-like carbon coatings, activated carbon, carbon aerogels and xerogels, carbon nano-onions, and CO₂-derived carbon materials. The categories range from mature commodity markets measured in millions of tonnes to early-stage nanomaterial segments with limited but expanding commercial adoption.
Key areas covered in the advanced carbon materials market report include:
- Pricing trends, production cost structures and price forecasts through 2037 for all 16 materials and their principal commercial grades.
- Regional and application-level demand volume forecasts, revenue projections and end-use market analysis.
- Purity classifications and application-specific requirements across the advanced carbon materials portfolio.
- Carbon nanotube market segmentation by wall number, purity tier and end-use application.
- Natural and synthetic graphite battery anode analysis, including Chinese market dynamics and ex-China supply chain development.
- Biochar market forecasts by feedstock, production technology, application and carbon credit integration.
- Graphene market analysis covering graphene nanoplatelets, graphene oxide, reduced graphene oxide, chemical vapour deposition films and battery-grade materials.
- Assessment of recovered, plasma-produced and bio-based carbon black market segments.
- CO₂-derived carbon material technologies and commercialisation pathways.
- Diamond-like carbon coating segmentation by composition, deposition technology and application sector.
- Activated carbon analysis by form, feedstock and application grade, including electrode and pharmaceutical grades.
- Competitive intelligence and profiles of leading producers, processors, recyclers, coating providers and technology developers across the global value chain.
By combining market forecasts with technical, regulatory and competitive analysis, the report provides manufacturers, investors, technology developers and supply chain participants with a strategic view of the global advanced carbon materials market through 2037. It identifies the applications, regional developments and production technologies expected to influence future demand across both mature carbon industries and next-generation nanomaterial markets.
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- 4M Carbon Fiber Corporation
- 9T Labs AG
- A Healthier Earth
- Aben Resources
- ACG Composites Co. Ltd.
- Acros Organics
- ADA Carbon Solutions
- Adamas Nanotechnologies Inc.
- Adeka Corporation
- Advanced Material Development (AMD)
- AdvEn Inc.
- AerNos Inc.
- Aerogel Core Ltd
- Agar Scientific
- AirMembrane Corporation
- Airex Energy
- Akkolab
- Aksa Carbon
- Alba Mineral Resources plc
- Albany Engineered Composites Inc.
- Aldila Inc.
- Alfa Aesar
- Aligned Carbon Inc.
- AlterBiota
- Amalyst
- Amata Green SL
- American Boronite Corporation
- American Dye Source Inc.
- AMO GmbH
- Anaphite Limited
- Anson Resources
- Aperam BioEnergia
- ApNano Materials Inc.
- Appear Inc.
- Applied Nanolayers BV
- ApplyNanosolutions S.L.
- APS Tech Solutions
- AquaGreen Holding ApS
- AR Brown Co. Ltd
- arbitex
- ArborX
- Archer Materials Ltd.
- AREVO
- Argo Graphene Solutions
- Arkema France SA
- Armadale Capital
- Arq Inc.
- Arris Composites
- Art Beam Co. Ltd.
- Asahi Carbon Co Ltd
- Aspen Aerogels Inc.
- Atlas Carbon LLC
- Atomic Mechanics Ltd.
- Atrago
- Attis Innovations LLC
- Australian Advanced Materials
- Avadain Inc.
- AVANCO GmbH
- Avanzare Innovacion Tecnologica S.L.
- Awn Nanotech Inc.
- Aztrong Inc.
- Balkrishna Industries Limited
- Baotailong New Materials Co. Ltd.
- BASF AG
- BASF SE
- Bass Metals Limited
- Battelle Memorial Institute
- BC Biocarbon
- Bcircular
- Bedimensional S.p.A
- Bee Graphene
- Beijing Grish Hitech Co. Ltd.
- Bella Biochar Corporation
- Bergen Carbon Solutions AS
- BestGraphene
- Betterial
- BGT Materials Ltd.
- Bikanta Inc.
- Bio C&C
- Bio Graphene Solutions Inc.
- Bio-Pact LLC
- Bio365
- Biochar GmbH & Co. KG
- Biochar Latium
- Biochar Now
- Biochar Supreme
- Bioenergie Frauenfeld
- Bioforcetech
- BioGraph Sense Inc.
- BioGraph Solutions
- Biographene Inc.
- Biolin Scientific AB
- Biomacon GmbH
- Biomass Energy Techniques Inc.
- Biomassehof Allgäu eG
- BioMed X GmbH
- bionero GmbH
- Bionika AG
- Biosorra
- Birla Carbon
- Black Bear Carbon BV
- Black Rock Mining Ltd.
- Black Swan Graphene
- Blackleaf SAS
- Blencowe Resources
- Blueshift Materials Inc.
- BNNano
- BNNano Inc.
- BNNT LLC
- Bolder Industries
- Boomatech
- Boston Materials LLC
- Boyce Carbon
- Brain Scientific
- Braskem S.A.
- Breton spa
- Brewer Science
- Bright Day Graphene AB
- British Columbia (BC) Biocarbon Ltd
- BTR New Material Group Co. Ltd.
- Buxton Resources Limited
- Bygen
- C's Techno Inc.
- C-Bond Systems LLC
- C2CNT LLC
- C2CNT LLC/Capital Power
- Cabot Corporation
- Cabuna AG
- Cambridge Raman Imaging Limited
- CamGraphIC Ltd.
- Canatu Oy
- Cancarb Limited
- Capchar Ltd.
- Carba
- Carbo Culture
- Carbo Tech AC GmbH
- Carbo-Link AG
- Carbodeon Ltd. Oy
- Carbofex Oy
- Carboforce GmbH
- Carboganic
- Carbon Activated Corporation (CAC)
- Carbon CANTONNE
- Carbon Cell
- Carbon Conversions Inc.
- Carbon Corp
- Carbon Fiber Recycling LLC
- Carbon Fly
- Carbon Hexa
- Carbon Meta Research
- Carbon Mobile GmbH
- Carbon Research and Development Company (CRDC)
- Carbon Revolution
- Carbon Rivers Inc.
- Carbon Waters
- Carbon-2D Graphene Inc.
- Carbonics Inc.
- CarbonMeta Research Ltd
- Carbonova
- Carbons Finland Oy
- CarbonUP
- CarbonX B.V.
- Carbonxt Group Limited
- Carborundum Universal Ltd (CUMI)
- CarboVerte GmbH
- Carestream Health Inc.
- CarStorCan
- Catack-H
- CEAD B.V.
- Cealtech AS
- Cellicon B.V.
- CellsX
- Cemex
- CENS Materials Ltd.
- Ceylon Graphite Corp.
- CharGrow
- Charline GmbH
- Charm Graphene Co. Ltd.
- Charm Industrial
- Chasm Advanced Materials Inc.
- Cheaptubes Inc.
- Chemviron Carbon
- Chengdu Organic Chemicals (TimesNano)
- Christoph Fischer GmbH
- Circle Soil
- Circular Carbon
- CN Energy Development
- CNF Biofuel AS
- Cocan (Hubei) Graphite Mill Inc.
- Colloids Ltd.
- Comet Resources Ltd.
- Concrene Limited
- COnovate
- Cool Planet Energy Systems
- Corigin Solutions Inc.
- CPL/Puragen Activated Carbons
- CrayoNano AS
- CRRC Corporation
- Cymaris Labs
- Daicel Corporation
- Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals Manufacturing
- Danubia NanoTech s.r.o.
- DarkBlack Carbon
- Das-Nano
- Datong Coal Industry Jinding Activated Carbon Co. Ltd.
- Delta-Energy Group LLC
- DEMIO
- Denka Company Limited
- Desktop Metal Inc.
- Desotec NV
- DexMat Inc.
- Diamonex
- Directa Plus plc
- DJ Nanotech Inc.
- Donau Carbon GmbH
- Doncarb Graphite LLC (EM Group)
- Dotz Nano Ltd.
- Dreamfly Innovations
- Dycotec Materials Ltd.
- Dynalene
- Eagle Graphite
- Earthasia International Holdings Ltd
- Earthdas
- Earthly Biochar
- ECO INFINIC CO. LTD.
- EcoCera
- EcoGraf Limited
- EcoLocked GmbH
- Ecolomondo
- Ecoworth Tech Pte. Ltd.
- EGoS
- Elcora Advanced Materials Corp.
- Elysium Nordic
- Emberion Oy
- ENano Tec Co. Ltd.
- ENanotec
- EnergieWerk Ilg GmbH
- Enersens SAS
- Enrestec
- Envigas AB
- EnyGy
- EOX International BV
- Epic Advanced Materials
- Epsilon Carbon
- Essentium Inc.
- Eurocarb
- Evercloak Inc.
- Evion Group Pty. Ltd.
- Evolution Energy Minerals
- Evove
- Exomad Green
- Explocom GK SRL
- Extracthive-Industry
- Extrativa Metalquimica SA Grafite do Brasil
- Faber Industrie SpA
- Fairmat
- Fangda Carbon New Material Co. Ltd.
- Faurecia S.A.
- FGV Cambridge Nanosystems
- First Graphene
- First Graphene Ltd.
- FlexeGRAPH
- Flextrapower
- FND Biotech Inc.
- Focus Graphite
- Formosa Plastics Corporation
- Fortify Inc.
- Freres Biochar
- Frontier Carbon Corporation
- Fuji Pigment Co. Ltd.
- Fujian Huafeng Industry Co. Ltd.
- Fujitsu Laboratories
- FunktioMat Oy
- Garmor Inc.
- Gen 2 Carbon
- General Biochar Systems (GBS)
- General Graphene
- Geotech International B.V.
- Gerdau Graphene
- Glanris
- Glaren
- Gnanomat S.L.
- Golden Formula
- GoLeafe
- Goodfellow Corporation
- GQenergy srl
- Grafentek
- Grafine Ltd.
- Grafintec Oy
- Grafoid Inc.
- Grafren AB
- GRAFTA Nanotech
- GrafTech International
- Granode Materials
- GraphAudio
- Grapheal
- Graphenall Co. Ltd.
- Graphenano s.l.
- Graphene Composites Limited
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wrz8er
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