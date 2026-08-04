Advanced Carbon Materials Global Market Report, 2027-2037 | Pricing, Demand and Revenue Forecasts Through 2037

Dublin, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Carbon Materials: Global Market 2027-2037" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A comprehensive new market report examines the rapidly evolving global advanced carbon materials market, providing detailed analysis of 16 material categories across a ten-year forecast horizon. The study includes pricing trends, demand volumes, revenue forecasts, supply chain developments, regulatory analysis, application roadmaps and company profiles for established and emerging advanced carbon materials.

Advanced carbon materials represent one of the most diverse product groups in industrial chemistry, spanning high-volume commodities and highly specialised nanomaterials. The market includes carbon fibres used in aerospace composites and wind turbine blades, carbon nanotubes for battery electrodes, graphite for energy storage, graphene for thermal management, biochar for carbon removal, and emerging materials produced from captured carbon dioxide.

Commercial adoption has accelerated significantly over the past decade as advanced carbon materials have moved beyond laboratory research and niche industrial applications into large-scale production. This transition is being supported by sustained investment in electric vehicles, renewable energy, aerospace, defence, space technologies, artificial intelligence infrastructure and advanced electronics.

Transport electrification is a major source of market growth. Carbon nanotubes are increasingly incorporated into lithium-ion battery electrode formulations to improve conductivity, performance and operating life. Demand for natural and synthetic graphite is also expanding as battery manufacturers increase anode production and governments support the development of regional supply chains outside China.

Renewable energy development is strengthening demand for large-tow carbon fibre, particularly in the offshore wind sector. Longer turbine blades require lightweight, high-performance materials capable of supporting larger installations and increased energy generation. Aerospace recovery, commercial aviation growth, defence spending and expanding space activity are also sustaining demand for high-modulus carbon fibre grades and advanced composite materials.

Artificial intelligence and data centre expansion are creating additional opportunities for graphene, carbon nanotubes, carbon foams, carbon aerogels and related thermal management materials. As computing density and power requirements rise, manufacturers are seeking materials that can support efficient heat dissipation, improve component reliability and reduce energy consumption.

Emerging applications are expected to reshape the advanced carbon materials market through 2037. The hydrogen economy is generating demand for carbon fibre used in composite overwrapped pressure vessels for fuel-cell vehicles, transport systems and industrial hydrogen storage. Biochar is gaining commercial momentum through its integration with voluntary carbon markets, enabling producers to generate revenue from both material sales and verified carbon removal credits.

CO₂-derived carbon materials also represent an important developing category. Technologies including electrolytic carbon nanotube synthesis, plasma carbon black, flash-Joule graphene and CO₂-derived activated carbon are advancing the use of captured emissions as industrial feedstock. Continued commercialisation could influence carbon capture economics while creating new supply routes for graphene, carbon nanotubes, carbon black and other advanced materials.

Regulation and industrial policy provide further market support. Carbon pricing programmes, automotive emissions standards, renewable energy mandates and supply chain localisation policies in North America and Europe are contributing to long-term demand. These measures are also encouraging investment in recovered carbon black, bio-based carbon black, recycled carbon fibre, battery-grade graphite and lower-emission production technologies.

The report covers carbon fibres, carbon black, graphite, biochar, graphene, carbon nanotubes, carbon nanofibres, fullerenes, nanodiamonds, graphene quantum dots, carbon foam, diamond-like carbon coatings, activated carbon, carbon aerogels and xerogels, carbon nano-onions, and CO₂-derived carbon materials. The categories range from mature commodity markets measured in millions of tonnes to early-stage nanomaterial segments with limited but expanding commercial adoption.

Key areas covered in the advanced carbon materials market report include:

Pricing trends, production cost structures and price forecasts through 2037 for all 16 materials and their principal commercial grades.

Regional and application-level demand volume forecasts, revenue projections and end-use market analysis.

Purity classifications and application-specific requirements across the advanced carbon materials portfolio.

Carbon nanotube market segmentation by wall number, purity tier and end-use application.

Natural and synthetic graphite battery anode analysis, including Chinese market dynamics and ex-China supply chain development.

Biochar market forecasts by feedstock, production technology, application and carbon credit integration.

Graphene market analysis covering graphene nanoplatelets, graphene oxide, reduced graphene oxide, chemical vapour deposition films and battery-grade materials.

Assessment of recovered, plasma-produced and bio-based carbon black market segments.

CO₂-derived carbon material technologies and commercialisation pathways.

Diamond-like carbon coating segmentation by composition, deposition technology and application sector.

Activated carbon analysis by form, feedstock and application grade, including electrode and pharmaceutical grades.

Competitive intelligence and profiles of leading producers, processors, recyclers, coating providers and technology developers across the global value chain.

By combining market forecasts with technical, regulatory and competitive analysis, the report provides manufacturers, investors, technology developers and supply chain participants with a strategic view of the global advanced carbon materials market through 2037. It identifies the applications, regional developments and production technologies expected to influence future demand across both mature carbon industries and next-generation nanomaterial markets.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

4M Carbon Fiber Corporation

9T Labs AG

A Healthier Earth

Aben Resources

ACG Composites Co. Ltd.

Acros Organics

ADA Carbon Solutions

Adamas Nanotechnologies Inc.

Adeka Corporation

Advanced Material Development (AMD)

AdvEn Inc.

AerNos Inc.

Aerogel Core Ltd

Agar Scientific

AirMembrane Corporation

Airex Energy

Akkolab

Aksa Carbon

Alba Mineral Resources plc

Albany Engineered Composites Inc.

Aldila Inc.

Alfa Aesar

Aligned Carbon Inc.

AlterBiota

Amalyst

Amata Green SL

American Boronite Corporation

American Dye Source Inc.

AMO GmbH

Anaphite Limited

Anson Resources

Aperam BioEnergia

ApNano Materials Inc.

Appear Inc.

Applied Nanolayers BV

ApplyNanosolutions S.L.

APS Tech Solutions

AquaGreen Holding ApS

AR Brown Co. Ltd

arbitex

ArborX

Archer Materials Ltd.

AREVO

Argo Graphene Solutions

Arkema France SA

Armadale Capital

Arq Inc.

Arris Composites

Art Beam Co. Ltd.

Asahi Carbon Co Ltd

Aspen Aerogels Inc.

Atlas Carbon LLC

Atomic Mechanics Ltd.

Atrago

Attis Innovations LLC

Australian Advanced Materials

Avadain Inc.

AVANCO GmbH

Avanzare Innovacion Tecnologica S.L.

Awn Nanotech Inc.

Aztrong Inc.

Balkrishna Industries Limited

Baotailong New Materials Co. Ltd.

BASF AG

BASF SE

Bass Metals Limited

Battelle Memorial Institute

BC Biocarbon

Bcircular

Bedimensional S.p.A

Bee Graphene

Beijing Grish Hitech Co. Ltd.

Bella Biochar Corporation

Bergen Carbon Solutions AS

BestGraphene

Betterial

BGT Materials Ltd.

Bikanta Inc.

Bio C&C

Bio Graphene Solutions Inc.

Bio-Pact LLC

Bio365

Biochar GmbH & Co. KG

Biochar Latium

Biochar Now

Biochar Supreme

Bioenergie Frauenfeld

Bioforcetech

BioGraph Sense Inc.

BioGraph Solutions

Biographene Inc.

Biolin Scientific AB

Biomacon GmbH

Biomass Energy Techniques Inc.

Biomassehof Allgäu eG

BioMed X GmbH

bionero GmbH

Bionika AG

Biosorra

Birla Carbon

Black Bear Carbon BV

Black Rock Mining Ltd.

Black Swan Graphene

Blackleaf SAS

Blencowe Resources

Blueshift Materials Inc.

BNNano

BNNano Inc.

BNNT LLC

Bolder Industries

Boomatech

Boston Materials LLC

Boyce Carbon

Brain Scientific

Braskem S.A.

Breton spa

Brewer Science

Bright Day Graphene AB

British Columbia (BC) Biocarbon Ltd

BTR New Material Group Co. Ltd.

Buxton Resources Limited

Bygen

C's Techno Inc.

C-Bond Systems LLC

C2CNT LLC

C2CNT LLC/Capital Power

Cabot Corporation

Cabuna AG

Cambridge Raman Imaging Limited

CamGraphIC Ltd.

Canatu Oy

Cancarb Limited

Capchar Ltd.

Carba

Carbo Culture

Carbo Tech AC GmbH

Carbo-Link AG

Carbodeon Ltd. Oy

Carbofex Oy

Carboforce GmbH

Carboganic

Carbon Activated Corporation (CAC)

Carbon CANTONNE

Carbon Cell

Carbon Conversions Inc.

Carbon Corp

Carbon Fiber Recycling LLC

Carbon Fly

Carbon Hexa

Carbon Meta Research

Carbon Mobile GmbH

Carbon Research and Development Company (CRDC)

Carbon Revolution

Carbon Rivers Inc.

Carbon Waters

Carbon-2D Graphene Inc.

Carbonics Inc.

CarbonMeta Research Ltd

Carbonova

Carbons Finland Oy

CarbonUP

CarbonX B.V.

Carbonxt Group Limited

Carborundum Universal Ltd (CUMI)

CarboVerte GmbH

Carestream Health Inc.

CarStorCan

Catack-H

CEAD B.V.

Cealtech AS

Cellicon B.V.

CellsX

Cemex

CENS Materials Ltd.

Ceylon Graphite Corp.

CharGrow

Charline GmbH

Charm Graphene Co. Ltd.

Charm Industrial

Chasm Advanced Materials Inc.

Cheaptubes Inc.

Chemviron Carbon

Chengdu Organic Chemicals (TimesNano)

Christoph Fischer GmbH

Circle Soil

Circular Carbon

CN Energy Development

CNF Biofuel AS

Cocan (Hubei) Graphite Mill Inc.

Colloids Ltd.

Comet Resources Ltd.

Concrene Limited

COnovate

Cool Planet Energy Systems

Corigin Solutions Inc.

CPL/Puragen Activated Carbons

CrayoNano AS

CRRC Corporation

Cymaris Labs

Daicel Corporation

Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals Manufacturing

Danubia NanoTech s.r.o.

DarkBlack Carbon

Das-Nano

Datong Coal Industry Jinding Activated Carbon Co. Ltd.

Delta-Energy Group LLC

DEMIO

Denka Company Limited

Desktop Metal Inc.

Desotec NV

DexMat Inc.

Diamonex

Directa Plus plc

DJ Nanotech Inc.

Donau Carbon GmbH

Doncarb Graphite LLC (EM Group)

Dotz Nano Ltd.

Dreamfly Innovations

Dycotec Materials Ltd.

Dynalene

Eagle Graphite

Earthasia International Holdings Ltd

Earthdas

Earthly Biochar

ECO INFINIC CO. LTD.

EcoCera

EcoGraf Limited

EcoLocked GmbH

Ecolomondo

Ecoworth Tech Pte. Ltd.

EGoS

Elcora Advanced Materials Corp.

Elysium Nordic

Emberion Oy

ENano Tec Co. Ltd.

ENanotec

EnergieWerk Ilg GmbH

Enersens SAS

Enrestec

Envigas AB

EnyGy

EOX International BV

Epic Advanced Materials

Epsilon Carbon

Essentium Inc.

Eurocarb

Evercloak Inc.

Evion Group Pty. Ltd.

Evolution Energy Minerals

Evove

Exomad Green

Explocom GK SRL

Extracthive-Industry

Extrativa Metalquimica SA Grafite do Brasil

Faber Industrie SpA

Fairmat

Fangda Carbon New Material Co. Ltd.

Faurecia S.A.

FGV Cambridge Nanosystems

First Graphene

First Graphene Ltd.

FlexeGRAPH

Flextrapower

FND Biotech Inc.

Focus Graphite

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Fortify Inc.

Freres Biochar

Frontier Carbon Corporation

Fuji Pigment Co. Ltd.

Fujian Huafeng Industry Co. Ltd.

Fujitsu Laboratories

FunktioMat Oy

Garmor Inc.

Gen 2 Carbon

General Biochar Systems (GBS)

General Graphene

Geotech International B.V.

Gerdau Graphene

Glanris

Glaren

Gnanomat S.L.

Golden Formula

GoLeafe

Goodfellow Corporation

GQenergy srl

Grafentek

Grafine Ltd.

Grafintec Oy

Grafoid Inc.

Grafren AB

GRAFTA Nanotech

GrafTech International

Granode Materials

GraphAudio

Grapheal

Graphenall Co. Ltd.

Graphenano s.l.

Graphene Composites Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wrz8er

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