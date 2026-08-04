HTZ Shareholder Alert: Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. Securities Class Action Lawsuit - Investors Should Contact SueWallSt

NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt notifies investors in Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTZ) that a class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between May 7, 2026 and June 23, 2026. Submit your information now or call (888) SueWallSt.

HTZ closed at $3.00 on June 24, 2026, a fall of about 40.71% from the previous day’s closing price of $5.06. The lead plaintiff deadline is September 22, 2026.

Alleged SEC Filing Compliance Issue

The complaint challenges Hertz's May 8, 2026 Form 10-Q, which stated that the Company's cash, liquidity facilities, and refinancing options “will be sufficient to fund our operating activities and obligations for the next twelve months and for the foreseeable future thereafter.” The action contends that this regulatory compliance language was materially misleading because Hertz allegedly faced deteriorating liquidity and used-car market pressure that made a distressed financing more likely than investors were told.

Weeks later, Hertz announced $300 million of Exchangeable Senior First-Lien Secured PIK Notes due 2030, a share-lending offering of more than 37 million shares, “unexpected softness in the used car market,” and second-quarter Adjusted Corporate EBITDA guidance of only $50 million to $80 million.

Disclosure Gaps Alleged in Regulatory Compliance Review

The Form 10-Q allegedly repeated positive liquidity and fleet-management messaging from Hertz's first-quarter release.

The filing stated that available resources would be sufficient for the next twelve months and beyond.

The complaint alleges Hertz's liquidity was deteriorating more rapidly than represented.

Plaintiffs contend used-car market softness was not merely isolated or transitory.

The action asserts that dilution risk from a distressed capital raise was not adequately disclosed to investors.





Why the SEC Disclosure Adequacy Allegations Matter

The lawsuit alleges that investors relied on Hertz's SEC filings and public statements when evaluating HTZ shares during a short Class Period. The regulatory compliance issue centers on whether risk disclosures were specific enough to alert investors to alleged liquidity strain, residual-value pressure, and the potential need for dilutive financing.

“SEC filings are often where investors look for the clearest statements about liquidity and near-term obligations. Here, the complaint alleges that Hertz's Form 10-Q presented liquidity as sufficient while material financing and used-car market risks were not adequately disclosed.” -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Find out if you might qualify to recover losses or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the HTZ Lawsuit

Q: What is the HTZ class action lawsuit about? A: A securities class action has been filed against Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTZ) alleging materially false and misleading statements between May 7, 2026 and June 23, 2026. Shares fell more than 40% after the Company announced a dilutive PIK note financing, a share-lending offering of more than 37 million shares, unexpected used-car market softness, and reduced second-quarter Adjusted Corporate EBITDA guidance.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the HTZ investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased HTZ stock or securities between May 7, 2026 and June 23, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What specific misstatements does the HTZ lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Hertz made materially false or misleading statements regarding liquidity, fleet depreciation, used-car market conditions, and its ability to fund operations without distressed financing. When Hertz disclosed the financing, market softness, and reduced EBITDA guidance, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What court was the HTZ class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida, Ft. Myers Division, and asserts claims under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What documents should HTZ investors gather? A: Investors should gather brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@SueWallSt.com

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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