Gene Editing Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2026 | The Definitive Benchmark for Gene Editing Dealmaking

Dublin, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gene Editing Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a comprehensive and structured analysis of 410 gene editing collaboration and licensing deals, delivering a clear and evidence-based view of how partnerships are designed, negotiated, and executed across the market.
The definitive benchmark for gene editing dealmaking
Gene editing partnering is driven by advanced platform technologies and rapid innovation, with deal structures reflecting access to proprietary tools, intellectual property, and next-generation therapeutic capabilities.
Establish a clear view of market standards
The report enables a precise understanding of how gene editing deals are structured in practice, allowing you to:
- Benchmark comparable transactions with confidence
- Detailed analysis of upfronts, milestones, and royalty structures across relevant deals
- Define realistic market parameters
- Clear insight into how deal terms vary by platform type, application, and partner profile
- Support valuation and structuring decisions with evidence
- Ground internal discussions in real transaction data rather than assumptions
- Understand how leading companies approach dealmaking
- Visibility into partner behaviour and recurring deal structures across a highly innovative and IP-driven landscape
- Full visibility into deal structure and execution
Beyond headline deal data, the report provides access to underlying contract documents, enabling a detailed understanding of how agreements are constructed in practice.
This includes:
- Rights granted and retained
- Development and commercialization responsibilities
- Financial structures and payment triggers
- Key contractual provisions and protections
This level of transparency is critical to understanding how value, risk, and control are allocated within gene editing partnerships, particularly in areas involving platform access, IP positioning, and emerging therapeutic applications.
Designed for real-world BD and strategy use
The report is widely used to:
- Structure and benchmark platform and advanced technology transactions
- Prepare for negotiations with well-defined market context
- Evaluate licensing, co-development, and technology partnerships
- Support internal strategy with robust, defensible data
What's included?
- 410 gene editing collaboration and licensing deals
- Financial terms, including upfronts, milestones, and royalties where disclosed
- Fully searchable deal directory (by company, platform, and application)
- Direct access to SEC-filed agreements and source documents
- Analysis of deal trends, key transactions, and active dealmakers
- A trusted, evidence-based reference for gene editing dealmaking
Combining comprehensive deal coverage with contract-level insight, this report provides a trusted, evidence-based reference for how gene editing partnerships are structured, negotiated, and valued.
Companies Featured
- 2seventy bio
- Acuitas Therapeutics
- Adverum Biotechnologies
- Aldevron
- Allogene Therapeutics
- Arbor Biotechnologies
- AstraZeneca
- Beam Therapeutics
- Bio-Techne
- Bluebird Bio
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Broad Institute
- Caribou Biosciences
- Catalent
- Charles River Laboratories
- Chroma Medicine
- CRISPR Therapeutics
- Editas Medicine
- ElevateBio
- Eli Lilly
- ERS Genomics
- Evotec
- Genentech
- GenScript Biotech
- Ginkgo BioWorks
- Illumina
- Intellia Therapeutics
- Ionis Pharmaceuticals
- Kite Pharma
- Lonza
- Mammoth Biosciences
- Maxcyte
- Merck KGaA
- Metagenomi
- Moderna
- New England Biolabs
- Novartis
- Oxford Nanopore Technologies
- Pfizer
- Prime Medicine
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
- Roche
- Sangamo Therapeutics
- Scribe Therapeutics
- Synthego
- Takeda Pharmaceutical
- Twist Bioscience
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals
- Verve Therapeutics
- Voyager Therapeutics
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ftdev3
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