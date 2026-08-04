Gene Editing Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2026 | The Definitive Benchmark for Gene Editing Dealmaking

Dublin, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gene Editing Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a comprehensive and structured analysis of 410 gene editing collaboration and licensing deals, delivering a clear and evidence-based view of how partnerships are designed, negotiated, and executed across the market.



The definitive benchmark for gene editing dealmaking

Gene editing partnering is driven by advanced platform technologies and rapid innovation, with deal structures reflecting access to proprietary tools, intellectual property, and next-generation therapeutic capabilities.



Establish a clear view of market standards

The report enables a precise understanding of how gene editing deals are structured in practice, allowing you to:

Benchmark comparable transactions with confidence

Detailed analysis of upfronts, milestones, and royalty structures across relevant deals

Define realistic market parameters

Clear insight into how deal terms vary by platform type, application, and partner profile

Support valuation and structuring decisions with evidence

Ground internal discussions in real transaction data rather than assumptions

Understand how leading companies approach dealmaking

Visibility into partner behaviour and recurring deal structures across a highly innovative and IP-driven landscape

Full visibility into deal structure and execution

Beyond headline deal data, the report provides access to underlying contract documents, enabling a detailed understanding of how agreements are constructed in practice.



This includes:

Rights granted and retained

Development and commercialization responsibilities

Financial structures and payment triggers

Key contractual provisions and protections

This level of transparency is critical to understanding how value, risk, and control are allocated within gene editing partnerships, particularly in areas involving platform access, IP positioning, and emerging therapeutic applications.



Designed for real-world BD and strategy use

The report is widely used to:

Structure and benchmark platform and advanced technology transactions

Prepare for negotiations with well-defined market context

Evaluate licensing, co-development, and technology partnerships

Support internal strategy with robust, defensible data

What's included?

410 gene editing collaboration and licensing deals

Financial terms, including upfronts, milestones, and royalties where disclosed

Fully searchable deal directory (by company, platform, and application)

Direct access to SEC-filed agreements and source documents

Analysis of deal trends, key transactions, and active dealmakers

A trusted, evidence-based reference for gene editing dealmaking

Combining comprehensive deal coverage with contract-level insight, this report provides a trusted, evidence-based reference for how gene editing partnerships are structured, negotiated, and valued.

Companies Featured

2seventy bio

Acuitas Therapeutics

Adverum Biotechnologies

Aldevron

Allogene Therapeutics

Arbor Biotechnologies

AstraZeneca

Beam Therapeutics

Bio-Techne

Bluebird Bio

Boehringer Ingelheim

Broad Institute

Caribou Biosciences

Catalent

Charles River Laboratories

Chroma Medicine

CRISPR Therapeutics

Editas Medicine

ElevateBio

Eli Lilly

ERS Genomics

Evotec

Genentech

GenScript Biotech

Ginkgo BioWorks

Illumina

Intellia Therapeutics

Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Kite Pharma

Lonza

Mammoth Biosciences

Maxcyte

Merck KGaA

Metagenomi

Moderna

New England Biolabs

Novartis

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Pfizer

Prime Medicine

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Roche

Sangamo Therapeutics

Scribe Therapeutics

Synthego

Takeda Pharmaceutical

Twist Bioscience

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Verve Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ftdev3

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