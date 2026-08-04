PLAB Deadline Alert: SueWallSt Reminds Photronics, Inc. (PLAB) Investors of Securities Class Action Deadline on September 4, 2026

NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt notifies investors in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between December 10, 2025, and May 27, 2026. Submit your information . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@SueWallSt.com or (888) SueWallSt.

PLAB shares collapsed 36.42%, falling $19.49 per share in a single trading session after the Company revealed its high-end IC design release pipeline had fallen well behind their growth projections. The lead plaintiff deadline is September 4, 2026.

How the Alleged Design Release Bottleneck Affected Reported Financials

The photomask industry depends on a steady flow of new semiconductor design releases from foundry customers. When chip designers send new circuit layouts to fabrication facilities, those fabs order photomasks to begin production. The complaint alleges that Photronics touted "robust global order patterns" and "growing high-end demand" while a severe bottleneck was already choking off the design release pipeline that feeds its revenue.

According to the lawsuit, elevated fab utilization rates meant foundries could not accommodate additional design releases. Memory supply constraints and geopolitical uncertainty compounded the problem. The seasonal recovery following Chinese New Year, which management projected would sustain momentum, never materialized.

The Alleged High-End IC Pipeline Methodology

The complaint contends that management knew or should have known the pipeline was deteriorating because:

High-end IC revenue plunged 11% sequentially in Q2 2026, reversing two consecutive quarters of record performance

The post-Chinese New Year design release slowdown was "much longer" than anticipated, beginning in late February 2026

Foundry customers could not accommodate new design releases due to capacity constraints already visible during the Class Period

Operating margins compressed from 24.4% in Q1 to 20.1% in Q2, with Q3 guidance projecting further decline to 18%-20%

Revenue guidance dropped from $217-$225 million (Q1) to $207-$215 million (Q3), a trajectory inconsistent with the "robust" demand narrative





The Lapping Effect on Growth Expectations

The lawsuit contends Photronics was lapping an unusually strong prior period driven by accelerated Asian orders placed ahead of the Chinese New Year holiday. Q1 2026 revenue of $225.1 million reflected front-loaded demand, not sustainable growth. When that pull-forward reversed, and the recovery failed to timely materialize, IC revenue fell to $147.5 million, exposing what the action claims was an unsustainable trajectory that management presented as durable strength.

"This case presents important questions about design release pipeline disclosure obligations in the semiconductor photomask sector. Investors relied on representations of healthy order demand and record high-end performance that allegedly masked a critical bottleneck already affecting the Company's forward outlook." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Act now. Click here to learn more or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the PLAB Lawsuit

Q: What is the PLAB class action lawsuit about? A: A securities class action has been filed against Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) alleging materially false and misleading statements between December 10, 2025, and May 27, 2026. Shares fell approximately 36.42% after the truth was revealed, causing significant losses for shareholders.

Q: Who is eligible to join the PLAB investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased PLAB stock or securities between December 10, 2025, and May 27, 2026, and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: How much did PLAB stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 36.42%, a decline of $19.49 per share, after the Company disclosed that its projected seasonal recovery in high-end IC demand had failed to materialize due to design release pipeline bottlenecks. Investors who purchased shares during the class period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What if I already sold my PLAB shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What do PLAB investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt, a brand of Levi & Korsinsky LLP, for a no-cost, no-obligation case evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@SueWallSt.com

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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