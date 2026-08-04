HUBG Deadline Alert: SueWallSt Reminds Hub Group, Inc. (HUBG) Investors of Securities Class Action Deadline on August 28, 2026

NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt reminds purchasers of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HUBG) securities of a pending securities class action.

THE CASE: A class action seeks to recover damages for investors who purchased Hub Group securities between April 28, 2023, and May 11, 2026.

YOUR OPTIONS: You may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees. See if you could be eligible to recover or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@SueWallSt.com or (888) SueWallSt.

Hub Group's share price fell from $51.33 to $36.62 over two corrective disclosures, a cumulative decline of $14.71 per share (28.6%). Investors have until August 28, 2026 to seek lead plaintiff status.

How a Freight Carrier Records Its Largest Expense

A transportation logistics company cannot report accurate earnings without correctly recording what it pays third-party carriers and warehouse operators. For Hub Group, purchased transportation and warehousing costs represented between 74% and 76% of total revenue from 2022 through 2024, amounting to more than triple all other operating expense categories combined. Any understatement of this single line item directly inflates reported operating income.

The lawsuit contends that Hub Group understated these costs by an estimated $77 million during the first nine months of 2025 alone, while simultaneously telling investors the cost reductions were the product of disciplined management.

Alleged Cost Understatement Impact by the Numbers

Purchased transportation and warehousing costs comprised roughly three-quarters of Hub Group's annual revenue, making even modest misstatements material to reported earnings

The Company attributed quarterly cost decreases of $56 million to $82 million year-over-year to "strong cost controls" and "network optimization," the filing states

An estimated $77 million understatement of costs was recorded across Q1 through Q3 2025, as later disclosed by the Company itself

Accounts payable were simultaneously understated, as set forth in the complaint, masking the true extent of obligations owed to carriers and warehouse operators

The Q1 2025 10-Q reported purchased transportation costs fell to 71.9% of revenue from 74.1%





"Strong Cost Controls" or Understated Payables?

Quarter after quarter during 2025, the complaint recounts, management told investors that purchased transportation costs were declining due to operational initiatives including rail cost decreases, lower third-party drayage, and the completion of a warehouse consolidation project called the "Network Alignment Initiative." These explanations painted a picture of a company executing on efficiency gains.

The action claims the reality was different. Rather than genuine cost savings, a significant portion of the reported improvement allegedly resulted from failing to properly record amounts owed to transportation and warehousing vendors. The accounts payable line was correspondingly understated, as detailed in the action, concealing the Company's true obligations.

"The complaint raises serious questions about whether investors received accurate information about Hub Group's largest expense category and the true drivers behind reported margin improvements." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Calculate your potential recovery or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by of Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Frequently Asked Questions About the HUBG Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the HUBG investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased HUBG stock or securities between April 28, 2023, and May 11, 2026, and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: How much did HUBG stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 28.6%, a cumulative decline of $14.71 per share, after the company disclosed a $77 million understatement of purchased transportation costs and later admitted that its 2023 and 2024 annual reports were materially misstated. Investors who purchased shares during the class period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What specific misstatements does the HUBG lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Hub Group made materially false or misleading statements regarding its purchased transportation and warehousing costs, revenue recognition practices, and the effectiveness of its internal controls during the class period. When the true state was revealed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What do HUBG investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt, a brand of Levi & Korsinsky LLP, for a no-cost, no-obligation case evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What if I already sold my HUBG shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@SueWallSt.com

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.