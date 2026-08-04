Swords to Plowshares Renames San Francisco Veterans Center in Honor of Michael Blecker, Whose 50 Years of Advocacy Helped Cut Veteran Homelessness Nationwide

San Francisco, CA, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swords to Plowshares announced today that its San Francisco Drop-in and Community Center will be renamed the Michael Blecker Veterans Center, honoring the man whose leadership transformed the organization from a shoestring employment and legal aid effort into what former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has called "the most comprehensive model of care for homeless, low-income and at-risk veterans that exists in the country."



The renaming coincides with Michael Blecker's 50-year anniversary at Swords to Plowshares. He joined the organization in July 1976 as a law student, helping veterans correct discharge paperwork so they could access benefits they had been wrongly denied. Six years later, in 1982, he took the helm of an organization on the brink of bankruptcy. By the time he retired as Executive Director in 2024, Blecker had built Swords to Plowshares into a $35+ million nonprofit serving thousands of Bay Area veterans each year through housing, employment, mental health, and legal services.



Over the course of Blecker's career, veteran homelessness emerged as one of the nation's defining social crises. At its peak, veterans made up more than 25% of the nation's homeless population despite accounting for less than 10% of Americans. Today, the number of veterans experiencing homelessness has fallen to about 30,000, according to HUD's most recent Point-in-Time Count.



Blecker's advocacy helped drive that decline. In 1988, he helped persuade the VA to launch its first homeless veteran program, and two years later, co-founded the National Coalition for Homeless Veterans. In 2000, under his leadership, Swords to Plowshares opened the nation's first permanent supportive housing program designed solely for veterans – a model now replicated by hundreds of organizations nationwide. He continued to shape federal policy in the years that followed, briefing VA leadership on the nationwide shortage of permanent veteran housing and helping spur major expansions of federal homeless veteran programs that today serve tens of thousands of veterans.

Under Blecker's leadership, Swords to Plowshares also secured some of the most consequential wins in veterans' rights history:

In 1979, Blecker and Swords to Plowshares won one of the first-ever PTSD compensation cases in the country, opening the door for veterans nationwide to receive benefits for the condition.

Blecker was an early advocate for veterans with Other Than Honorable (OTH) discharges, petitioning the VA to expand eligibility for lifesaving homelessness services and benefits.

Blecker fought to force the VA to test, treat, and compensate Vietnam veterans harmed by Agent Orange, and later pushed for recognition of Gulf War Syndrome.

In 2015, Speaker Pelosi appointed Blecker to the federal Commission on Care, where he successfully resisted efforts to privatize VA health services – a fight he saw as critical to protecting the services and programs veterans depend on.

Grassroots at his core, Blecker remains an active voice for veterans left behind. He now serves as Executive Director Emeritus of Swords to Plowshares and as Board President of the California Association of Veteran Service Agencies (CAVSA), continuing his advocacy at the state and national levels.



"The Michael Blecker Veterans Center reflects Michael's vision of inclusiveness and dignity for all who served, regardless of their background or challenges," said Tramecia Garner, executive director of Swords to Plowshares. "His unwavering commitment to justice and to building a supportive, welcoming community for veterans is the foundation of our work, and this dedication ensures his legacy will continue to inspire future generations."



The Michael Blecker Veterans Center, located on Howard Street in San Francisco, will continue to provide housing, employment, and legal services, outreach, mental health counseling, daily meals, support groups, and a community space for veterans experiencing homelessness and instability – the same mission Blecker helped craft decades ago.



"Veterans taught me long ago that no one makes it alone," said Michael Blecker. "When we started, veterans were falling through the cracks because the systems weren't built around them. Everything we've built at Swords to Plowshares started by listening to veterans and earning their trust. That's still the job today. If we want the next generation to succeed, we have to keep showing up and make sure no veteran is left to fight their battles alone."