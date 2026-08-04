Four pioneering women farmers named finalists for inaugural Producer of the Year Award at Farm Progress Show

BOONE, Iowa, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Four women farmers from across the United States have been named finalists in the inaugural Women in the Field: Producer of the Year Award at the 2026 Farm Progress Show in Boone, Iowa. The award ceremony, taking place Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2026, at 2 p.m., celebrates the International Year of the Woman Farmer and recognizes women who are transforming American agriculture through innovation, sustainability and leadership.

The finalists — representing Mississippi, Iowa, Indiana and California — manage operations ranging from 130 to 5,500 acres and exemplify the diverse contributions women make to modern farming, from regenerative agriculture and soil health innovation to coffee cultivation and direct-to-consumer marketing. The finalists are:

Karen Makamson Edwards, Garry Makamson Farms | Morgan City, Mississippi

Operation: 5,500 acres of corn, soybeans and cotton

Garry Makamson Farms | Morgan City, Mississippi Operation: 5,500 acres of corn, soybeans and cotton Wendy Johnson, Jóia Food & Fiber Farm/Center View Farms | Charles City, Iowa

Operation: 1,000-acre conventional farm; 130-acre certified organic farm

Jóia Food & Fiber Farm/Center View Farms | Charles City, Iowa Operation: 1,000-acre conventional farm; 130-acre certified organic farm Doris Scully, Sips Family Farms | Spencer, Indiana

Operation: 1,350 acres of corn, soybeans, forest, hay, and cattle

Sips Family Farms | Spencer, Indiana Operation: 1,350 acres of corn, soybeans, forest, hay, and cattle Lisa Tate, Rancho Filoso/California Coffee Collective/JM Sharp Company | Santa Paula, California

Operation: 200-acre diversified farm; CFO of separate citrus, avocado and agave operation

For in-depth backgrounds on each finalist, please click here.

"These four women represent the future of American agriculture," said Peyton Fair, program organizer and Farm Progress events specialist. "They're pioneering sustainable practices, mentoring the next generation and proving that innovation and conservation go hand in hand. This award recognizes their leadership at a critical time for our industry."

The Women in the Field program will take place from 2–3:30 p.m. at the Hospitality Tent (Lot #625). The program is free with Farm Progress Show admission. Show tickets are available at www.FarmProgressShow.com.





Program Details

2 p.m. – Finalist Panel Discussion & Awards Ceremony

The program opens with the presentation of the inaugural Women in the Field: Producer of the Year Award. All four finalists will speak on a panel hosted by Kirbe Schnoor of FarmHer + RanchHer. They will be recognized for their achievements, with the winner announced during the ceremony.

2:40 p.m. – PepsiCo Grower Panel Discussion

Following the awards, attendees will enjoy a program sponsored by PepsiCo and hosted by Schnoor. Through engaging discussions, Schnoor will share real-life stories and insights from PepsiCo growers and leading producers who are paving the way for women in all areas of agriculture.

3 p.m. – Reception and Networking

The program concludes with a reception and networking opportunity, also sponsored by PepsiCo, providing attendees the chance to connect with the finalists, industry leaders and fellow farmers.

Members of the media are invited and encouraged to attend the full program. To register for media credentials, please click here.

About the Farm Progress Show

The Farm Progress Show, one of the largest outdoor agricultural events in the United States, takes place annually in Decatur, Illinois, and Boone, Iowa, on alternating years. This industry-leading exhibition attracts a wide audience of farmers and professionals from across the world. With hundreds of exhibitors showcasing the latest farming innovations, equipment and technology, the three-day event features dynamic field demonstrations and comprehensive educational opportunities for the global agricultural community. For more information, visit www.FarmProgressShow.com.

About Farm Progress

As part of Informa Markets, Farm Progress is the largest, most diversified agriculture information business in North America. Through a robust network of live events, digital products, data, marketing services, broadcasting and local and national publications, Farm Progress enables the nation's most economically significant farmers, growers and ranchers to connect and do business. It serves 80% of the 2 million farms and ranches in the U.S., and an estimated 85% of the nation's annual agricultural gross domestic product. Visit our website at www.FarmProgress.com.

Media Contacts:

Peyton Fair

Events Specialist

212-600-3905

Peyton.Fair@farmprogress.com



Matt Coniglio

Vice President, Sales

717-329-7742

matt.coniglio@farmprogress.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c8e2ba50-5c20-4bbc-9312-694fa7f28dd4