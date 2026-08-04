NewBeauty®’s State of Aesthetics report finds nine in 10 consumers lack a long-term treatment plan as AI, GLP-1s and menopause reshape beauty decisions

CRANBURY, N.J., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewBeauty®, the leading authority at the intersection of beauty, health and wellness, today released The State of Aesthetics: By the Numbers Summer 2026, a data-driven report revealing how today’s aesthetics consumers are researching treatments, prioritizing spending and redefining what it means to age well.

Powered by NewBeauty’s BeautyEngine™ insights platform, the report finds that consumers are increasingly informed, proactive and willing to invest — but most are navigating their aesthetic care without a long-term strategy. Just 9.1% of respondents follow a long-term treatment plan with a provider, even as 93% remain open to some form of aesthetic treatment.

“This year’s research shows a highly engaged consumer who knows how they want to look but may not know how to build a long-term plan to get there,” said Mike Glaicar, CEO of NewBeauty. “For aesthetic providers, that represents an important opportunity to move beyond individual procedures and help patients make informed, personalized decisions throughout every stage of their aesthetic journey.”

Five Trends Redefining Aesthetics in 2026:

Natural-looking no longer means doing less. More than half of respondents prefer subtle treatments that maintain a natural appearance, while only 7.2% want to age without aesthetic intervention. Looking refreshed and well-rested is very or extremely important to 90.5% of respondents.

More than half of respondents prefer subtle treatments that maintain a natural appearance, while only 7.2% want to age without aesthetic intervention. Looking refreshed and well-rested is very or extremely important to 90.5% of respondents. AI is becoming part of the treatment journey. Approximately 30% have already used AI to research aesthetic treatments, while 52% feel comfortable doing so. Nearly seven in 10 would use AI to learn about treatments and 67% would use it to compare procedures.

Approximately 30% have already used AI to research aesthetic treatments, while 52% feel comfortable doing so. Nearly seven in 10 would use AI to learn about treatments and 67% would use it to compare procedures. Menopause is creating a new treatment category. Among respondents interested in treating menopause-related changes, 76.6% expressed interest in energy-based treatments, including lasers and radio frequency microneedling; 70.8% are interested in skin care designed for menopausal skin; and 57% would consider fillers to restore facial volume.

Among respondents interested in treating menopause-related changes, 76.6% expressed interest in energy-based treatments, including lasers and radio frequency microneedling; 70.8% are interested in skin care designed for menopausal skin; and 57% would consider fillers to restore facial volume. GLP-1 use is changing post-weight-loss priorities. Nearly half of surveyed GLP-1 users have lost at least 20 pounds. Loose or sagging skin is their leading body concern, cited by 42%, followed closely by muscle tone and definition at 40.4%.

Nearly half of surveyed GLP-1 users have lost at least 20 pounds. Loose or sagging skin is their leading body concern, cited by 42%, followed closely by muscle tone and definition at 40.4%. Prevention is outpacing correction. Preventing future signs of aging is the leading aesthetic goal, selected by 72.6% of respondents, followed by improving skin quality at 64.8% and tightening skin at 58.4%. Neurotoxin injections lead near-term treatment plans at 67.3%.



The report also identifies significant growth opportunities in hair restoration, regenerative aesthetics and longevity. Nearly two-thirds of respondents prioritize visible regrowth when evaluating hair loss solutions; 71.2% would consider platelet-rich plasma injections; and peptide therapies rank as the longevity treatment consumers are most interested in learning more about.

The findings are based on Q2 2026 BeautyEngine surveys of NewBeauty’s highly engaged aesthetics-focused consumer community. Individual survey sample sizes varied by question.

Read The State of Aesthetics: By the Numbers Summer 2026 report and explore additional consumer insights here.

ABOUT NEWBEAUTY

Founded in 2005, NewBeauty®, a division of MJH Life Sciences®, is the definitive authority on beauty, delivering in-depth insights on the latest products, cutting-edge innovations and breakthrough technologies. This omnichannel platform offers a comprehensive look at the beauty industry, empowering the audience with the knowledge to make informed beauty decisions. Known for its commitment to quality and innovation, NewBeauty remains at the forefront of beauty trends, setting the standard for news and information.

ABOUT MJH LIFE SCIENCES

MJH Life Sciences® is the largest privately held, independent, full-service health care engagement network in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news, education and data-informed insights to over 7 million health care decision-makers across multiple channels. With a diverse portfolio of leading brands, events and multimedia solutions, we connect health care professionals with the latest advancements and expert perspectives. Committed to driving meaningful change in health care, we strive to make an impact through innovation and excellence. For more information about MJH, visit https://www.mjhlifesciences.com/.

Media Contacts:

Andrew Svonavec

MJH Life Sciences

asvonavec@mjhlifesciences.com

Doug Hutton

NewBeauty

edit@newbeauty.com