INTERNATIONAL LAND ALLIANCE ANNOUNCES SECOND TINY HOME SALE AND INITIAL 75-HOME EXPANSION PLAN

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB: ILAL) (“ILAL” or the “Company”), an international real estate investment and development firm, today announced that a second Tiny Home has been sold at its Rancho Costa Verde development. The sale reflects growing interest in the Company’s innovative housing initiatives, which are designed to expand access to affordable and sustainable living opportunities in Baja California.

Frank Ingrande, President and CEO of ILAL, commented: “With the roads now completed at this new phase and our first sold Tiny Home—serving as the working model—nearing completion, we are seeing significant demand from our Discovery Tour attendees and now have a second sale in escrow. This demand has prompted us to plan an expansion in designated areas of Rancho Costa Verde and immediately begin an initial phase of 75 Tiny Homes at the Company’s Cabo Oasis San Felipe development, located 8 kilometers south.”

As previously announced, the Company’s first Tiny Home sale followed its acquisition of an additional 300 acres at Rancho Costa Verde. The acquisition increased the development’s available inventory to approximately 1,000 homesites and expanded the Company’s potential future revenue opportunities. The newly acquired property includes 10 existing Tiny Homes, a clubhouse, and two beachfront homes. Both Tiny Home phases at Rancho Costa Verde and Cabo Oasis will utilize microgrid power solutions.

Mr. Ingrande concluded, “We are attracting buyers across the vacation-home, second-home, and primary-residence markets. With prices starting at $109,000, flexible financing options, stunning sea views, and a location approximately 200 meters from the Sea of Cortez, we believe these homes represent a compelling value proposition. This initiative reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering high-quality, attainable housing while driving revenue growth, expanding recurring revenue opportunities, and creating long-term value for our shareholders.”

About Rancho Costa Verde

Rancho Costa Verde is a 1,400-acre master-planned community encompassing approximately 1,500 homesites in Baja California, located roughly eight kilometers north of the Company’s Cabo Oasis development on the Sea of Cortez. To date, Rancho Costa Verde has sold more than 1,000 residential lots and completed more than 100 single-family homes, with an additional 50 homes under construction. The community also includes a completed boutique hotel and clubhouse. For more information about this green, off-grid community, visit www.ranchocostaverde.com.

About Cabo Oasis

Cabo Oasis is International Land Alliance’s newest beachfront development in Baja California. The 500-acre master-planned community offers ocean views, resort-style amenities, and a variety of residential opportunities designed to support sustainable coastal living.

About International Land Alliance, Inc.

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB: ILAL) is an international land investment and development firm based in San Diego, California. The Company embraces technology and sustainable, socially responsible solutions to expand access to attainable housing. It also utilizes advanced proptech and construction technology applications in support of these objectives. ILAL is focused on acquiring attractive raw land, primarily in northern Baja California and often within driving distance of Southern California, as well as desirable land and real estate assets in Southern California. The Company seeks to create shareholder value by identifying high-quality sites, securing the development rights and permits necessary to build a compelling portfolio, and offering a diverse range of investment and lifestyle opportunities. ILAL develops environmentally responsible communities for vacation, retirement, and investment buyers.

For media inquiries, contact:

Investor Relations

ir@ila.company

sales@ila.company

(877) 661-4811



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