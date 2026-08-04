Dr. Naved Fatmi Expands Leadership in Healthcare, Education, and Community Service with Appointment to Palm Beach State College Foundation Board

BOCA RATON, Florida, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



BOCA RATON, Fla. — August 1, 2026 — Dr. Naved Fatmi, DMD , a Florida-based dental entrepreneur, educator, and former Chairman of the Florida Board of Dentistry, is continuing to expand his leadership in healthcare and education following his recent appointment to the Palm Beach State College Foundation Board of Directors. The appointment reflects his ongoing commitment to advancing higher education, workforce development, and community impact across South Florida.

The Palm Beach State College Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Palm Beach State College, announced Dr. Fatmi as one of three newly appointed board members. The Foundation supports scholarships, educational programs, and initiatives designed to expand access to higher education while strengthening the workforce and the communities it serves. Foundation leadership noted that the new board members bring significant experience in healthcare, civic leadership, and community service.

Dr. Naveed Fatmi is the owner of Health and Wellness Dentistry , which operates three dental practices across Southeast Florida. Throughout his career, he has focused on building patient-centered practices while mentoring healthcare professionals and business owners on leadership, operational excellence, and sustainable organizational growth.

"The opportunity to serve both patients and the broader community has always been central to my career," said Dr. Fatmi. "Whether through healthcare, education, or leadership development, my goal is to help create opportunities that improve lives and strengthen future generations."

In addition to leading a growing dental organization, Dr. Fatmi has made significant contributions to the dental profession through public service. Appointed to the Florida Board of Dentistry in 2015, he served on multiple committees before becoming Vice Chair from 2018 to 2019 and Chair from 2019 to 2020, helping guide policies related to professional standards, patient safety, and the practice of dentistry throughout Florida.

His commitment to education extends beyond clinical practice. Dr. Fatmi has served as an Adjunct Faculty Member at Palm Beach State College and the Larkin Residency Program in Miami, where he has contributed to the education and professional development of future dental professionals.

Recognized for his contributions to the profession, Dr. Fatmi is a Fellow of the International College of Dentistry and a Fellow of the American College of Dentists, honors awarded to dental professionals who demonstrate outstanding leadership, ethics, and service to the profession.

Beyond healthcare, Dr. Fatmi continues to support leadership education, entrepreneurship, and community initiatives through speaking engagements, mentorship programs, and the A&N Foundation, reflecting his belief that long-term success is built through education, service, and creating opportunities for others.

He is also the author of Realistic Goals: Build a Life That Aligns With Your Purpose, a book focused on leadership, personal growth, and purposeful goal setting for professionals seeking sustainable success.

"As healthcare continues to evolve, leadership, education, and community collaboration will remain essential," Dr. Fatmi added. "Investing in people through mentorship and education creates a lasting impact that extends far beyond any single organization."

About Dr. Naved Fatmi

Dr. Naved Fatmi, DMD, is a dentist, entrepreneur, educator, author, and healthcare leader based in Boca Raton, Florida. He is the owner of Health and Wellness Dentistry, former Chairman of the Florida Board of Dentistry, and a member of the Palm Beach State College Foundation Board of Directors. Through his work in healthcare, education, and philanthropy, Dr. Fatmi is committed to developing future leaders, expanding access to quality care, and strengthening communities through service and innovation.

Media Contact

Name: Dr. Naved Fatmi

Number: +1 561-998-0727

Email: Fatmidmd@gmail.com

Location: Boca Raton, Florida

Instagram: @drnavedfatmi