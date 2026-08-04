INTU Shareholder Alert: Intuit Inc. Securities Class Action Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Contact SueWallSt

NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt alerts investors in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) of a pending securities class action on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between August 22, 2025 and May 20, 2026. Find out if you may qualify to recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@SueWallSt.com | (888) SueWallSt.

INTU shares fell $76.86 per share, a 20.02% single-day decline, closing at $307.07 on May 21, 2026. The Court has set September 8, 2026 as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

The Named Individual Defendants

The securities action names two senior officers as individual defendants. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Sasan K. Goodarzi and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Sandeep S. Aujla each served in their roles at all relevant times during the Class Period. The pleading asserts that both officers possessed the power and authority to control the contents of Intuit's SEC filings, press releases, and market communications.

Section 20(a) Control Person Framework and SOX Certifications

Each quarterly and annual report filed during the Class Period was accompanied by certifications signed under Sections 302 and 906 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002. As averred in the complaint, both officers certified that the filings did not contain untrue statements of material fact or omit facts necessary to make the statements not misleading. The complaint asserts that Goodarzi and Aujla, by virtue of their senior positions, controlled Intuit's public communications during the Class Period and had the ability and opportunity to prevent the issuance of allegedly misleading statements

Alleged Control Person Liability

Both officers were allegedly provided copies of SEC filings and press releases prior to or shortly after issuance and had the opportunity to prevent or correct them

Goodarzi allegedly sold 55,756 shares during the Class Period, enriching himself by over $36 million

Aujla allegedly sold 8,782 shares during the Class Period, enriching himself by over $5 million

Combined insider proceeds allegedly exceeded $41 million during the period of alleged misstatements

Both officers allegedly reaffirmed FY 2026 TurboTax growth guidance in multiple filings even as the segment allegedly weakened





"Corporate officers have a duty to ensure their companies' public statements are accurate and complete, and the certifications signed under Sarbanes-Oxley reflect that personal responsibility." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information here or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the INTU Lawsuit

Q: Who are the defendants named in the INTU lawsuit? A: The complaint names Intuit Inc. and individual defendants including senior executives who signed SEC filings, made public statements, or certified financial disclosures under Sarbanes-Oxley.

Q: What is the INTU class action lawsuit about? A: A securities class action has been filed against Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) alleging materially false and misleading statements between August 22, 2025 and May 20, 2026. Shares fell approximately 20.02% after the Company disclosed a 17% workforce reduction and TurboTax revenue that missed expectations. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What is the INTU lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is September 8, 2026. This deadline applies only to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any recovery without taking action before this date.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What documents do I need to submit my information? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid.

Q: What if I already sold my INTU shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to contact the firm. Securities class actions are generally handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, and no out-of-pocket costs. Any attorneys' fees and expenses awarded to class counsel are subject to court approval.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@SueWallSt.com

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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