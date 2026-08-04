MVST Shareholder Alert: September 21, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Microvast Holdings, Inc. Securities Class Action - Contact SueWallSt

NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt notifies pension funds, asset managers, ERISA plans, and other institutional investors in Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST) that a securities class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between April 1, 2025 and March 16, 2026. Find out if you might be eligible to recover losses. Joseph E. Levi, Esq. is available at jlevi@SueWallSt.com or (888) SueWallSt.

MVST fell $0.79 per share, or 34.2%, to close at $1.52 on March 17, 2026. Q4 2025 revenue was $96.5 million versus a $136.4 million consensus estimate, gross margin was 1.0%, and Microvast reported a $32.5 million inventory impairment charge. To be considered for lead plaintiff, investors must file by September 21, 2026.

Institutional Investor Securities Recovery and ERISA Review

For fiduciaries overseeing plan assets or pooled investment vehicles, the action may warrant a review of MVST purchases, sale timing, and retained exposure across separately managed accounts, index products, and active mandates. The complaint alleges Microvast overstated its ability to meet high gross-margin targets and complete Huzhou Phase 3.2 by the end of 2025 while allegedly failing to disclose inventory management issues and customer platform rollout delays.

Portfolio-Level Allegations for Fiduciaries

The Class Period covers MVST securities purchased from April 1, 2025 through March 16, 2026.

The lawsuit contends that gross-margin targets were overstated because customer rollout delays and inventory issues allegedly affected expected profitability.

The action alleges that statements about Huzhou Phase 3.2 timing were materially misleading before production was pushed into 2026.

Microvast later reported a $32.5 million impairment tied to specialized ESS components that did not generate associated 2025 revenue.

Institutional investors may wish to preserve trade records by fund, custodian, manager, and beneficial account to assess potential losses.





Fiduciary Monitoring and Case Oversight

Institutional investors often have larger documented losses and may be positioned to evaluate whether lead plaintiff participation is appropriate. The practical question is whether the portfolio paid prices allegedly affected by statements about margins, capacity expansion, and customer demand before the corrective disclosures.

"Institutional investors play a critical role in securities class actions, particularly where alleged losses may affect pension beneficiaries, retirement plans, or other fiduciary-managed assets. Here, the complaint focuses on whether investors received adequate information about margin targets, production timing, and inventory impairment risks." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Click here to submit your information and learn more about the case or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the MVST Lawsuit

Q: What is the MVST class action lawsuit about? A: A securities class action has been filed against Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST) alleging materially false and misleading statements between April 1, 2025 and March 16, 2026. Shares fell approximately 34.2% after the Company reported a Q4 2025 revenue miss, 1.0% gross margin, and a $32.5 million inventory impairment charge tied to specialized ESS components. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: Who is eligible to join the MVST investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased MVST stock or securities between April 1, 2025 and March 16, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What court was the MVST class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas, Houston Division, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What documents should MVST investors preserve for a loss review? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my MVST shares, can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@SueWallSt.com

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.