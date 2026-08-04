Pentair Investor Alert: Securities Class Action Filed - Pentair Investors Encouraged to Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Regarding Potential Securities Claims - (NYSE: PNR)

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating securities claims on behalf of investors of Pentair plc (“Pentair” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PNR).

Pentair investors who acquired their securities between April 28, 2026 and July 14, 2026, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), may have legal claims and are encouraged to contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

On August 3, 2026, a securities class action lawsuit alleging violations of federal securities laws was filed in federal court against Pentair. According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Pentair Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects.

Allegedly, the Pentair Defendants failed to disclose to investors that there was significant destocking of inventory in the Pool channel which adversely affected Pentair's sales and operating income. As a result, the Pentair Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, allegedly, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Pentair investors with financial losses are encouraged to complete Kehoe Law Firm's Stockholder Information Request Form or contact Michael Yarnoff, Esq., (215) 792-6676, Ext. 804, myarnoff@kehoelawfirm.com, info@kehoelawfirm.com, for additional information and a free, no-obligation evaluation of potential legal claims.

Additional information available at: https://kehoelawfirm.com/pentair-pnr/

ABOUT KEHOE LAW FIRM, P.C.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is a nationally recognized, plaintiff-side class action firm dedicated to protecting investors and consumers from fraud and misconduct. Our attorneys have served as Lead or Co-Lead Counsel in major securities cases, recovering over $10 billion for institutional and individual investors.

Our firm litigates securities fraud, fiduciary breaches, unfair mergers and acquisitions, and antitrust violations, while also representing whistleblowers and advocating for victims of data breaches, consumer fraud, vehicle and product defects, employment law violations, retirement plan mismanagement, and other corporate and business misconduct. With a results-driven approach, we pursue justice and substantial recoveries for those we represent.

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