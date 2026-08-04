WIX Shareholder Alert: Wix.com Ltd. Securities Class Action Lawsuit - Investors Should Contact SueWallSt

NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt notifies investors in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX) that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between February 19, 2025 and May 12, 2026. Find out if you could qualify to recover your losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@SueWallSt.com or (888) SueWallSt.

The lawsuit cites a $32.1 million Q3 2025 free cash flow impact tied to Base44 acquisition-related costs and alleges investors were exposed to a 69.56% decline from the start of the Class Period. Applications to serve as lead plaintiff must be filed by September 22, 2026.

The Alleged AI Product Offerings Securities Fraud Methodology

According to the lawsuit, Wix promoted its AI-powered product offerings as a key competitive advantage in cloud-based web development while allegedly failing to disclose that the commercial benefits of those products were being overstated. The complaint alleges that Wix’s public statements emphasized innovation, product breadth, and AI-driven growth, while investors were not fully informed about the cost burden required to develop and promote those offerings.

How AI Development Costs Allegedly Affected Reported Financials

The lawsuit contends that Wix’s AI strategy required substantial spending, including AI compute, marketing, and post-acquisition support costs connected to Base44. In Q3 2025, Wix reported free cash flow of $127.3 million, while stating that free cash flow would have been $159.4 million excluding acquisition-related costs.

"This case presents important questions about AI product offering disclosure obligations in the cloud-based web development sector, particularly where a company allegedly promotes AI capabilities while development and marketing expenses are accelerating. Investors should be able to assess whether claimed AI advantages are supported by financial reality." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Key AI Product Offering Allegations for Shareholders

The complaint alleges Wix overstated the competitiveness and performance of its AI-powered product offerings relative to competing technologies.

The lawsuit contends Wix understated the costs associated with developing, supporting, and promoting AI-related products.

Plaintiffs allege the Company overstated the commercial and financial benefits expected from its AI strategy.

The action claims investors were not adequately informed that AI-related expenses could offset growth benefits.

The lawsuit points to Base44-related compute and marketing costs as a key example of alleged cost acceleration.

The Base44 Cost Factor

As alleged, Base44 was presented as an important expansion of Wix’s AI portfolio, but related costs later weighed on financial results. The complaint claims that the market had not been given sufficient information to evaluate whether Wix’s AI investments could generate the profitability profile suggested by earlier public statements.

Submit your information here | by email jlevi@SueWallSt.com | or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the WIX Lawsuit

Q: What is the WIX class action lawsuit about? A: A securities class action has been filed against Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX) alleging materially false and misleading statements between February 19, 2025 and May 12, 2026. The complaint alleges Wix overstated the competitiveness and performance of its AI-powered product offerings while understating accelerating AI-related costs. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: Who is eligible to join the WIX investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased WIX stock or securities between February 19, 2025 and May 12, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What specific misstatements does the WIX lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Wix made materially false or misleading statements regarding the competitiveness, performance, and financial benefits of its AI-powered product offerings during the Class Period. The lawsuit further alleges Wix understated the costs associated with developing and promoting those offerings.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What documents do I need to submit my information? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my WIX shares, can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@SueWallSt.com

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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