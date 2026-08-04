PRCT Shareholder Alert: PROCEPT BIOROBOTICS CORPORATION Securities Class Action Lawsuit - Investors Should Contact SueWallSt

NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt notifies investors in PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ: PRCT) that a class action alleging channel stuffing medtech securities fraud has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between February 28, 2024 and February 25, 2026. Find out if you could qualify to recover your losses. Joseph E. Levi, Esq.: jlevi@SueWallSt.com | (888) SueWallSt.

PRCT shares declined by more than 75%, representing more than $75.00 per share in value lost from the Class Period high. Applications to serve as lead plaintiff must be filed by September 22, 2026.

The Alleged Channel Stuffing Methodology

According to the lawsuit, Procept’s recurring revenue model depended heavily on sales of single-use handpieces used with its AquaBeam Robotic Systems. The complaint alleges that Procept used an extensive, undisclosed discount program to encourage customers to place bulk handpiece orders beyond procedure-driven demand.

The lawsuit contends that these practices temporarily boosted reported handpiece sales and related operating metrics while shifting demand away from later quarters. By the end of the Class Period, alleged excess field inventory exceeded 10,000 handpieces.

How Pull-Forward Orders Allegedly Affected Reported Handpiece Growth

Procept’s valuation allegedly depended on the market’s confidence in recurring handpiece revenue and utilization of its installed system base. The complaint alleges that the undisclosed discounting program made reported handpiece growth appear stronger than underlying procedure demand supported.

This case presents important questions about channel stuffing disclosure obligations in the medical technology sector, where recurring consumable sales allegedly drove investor valuation. When a company’s reported growth depends on single-use product ordering patterns, shareholders deserve disclosure of material practices alleged to pull demand out of future periods. -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Key Channel Stuffing Allegations for Shareholders

The lawsuit alleges Procept incentivized customers to buy handpieces in bulk through an undisclosed discount program.

The alleged ordering pattern pulled forward future demand into current reporting periods.

The complaint alleges reported U.S. handpiece unit sales and revenue were artificially inflated during the Class Period.

Excess field handpiece inventory allegedly grew to more than 10,000 units by the end of the Class Period.

Procept’s handpiece revenue allegedly became increasingly important to investors because it represented recurring revenue tied to the installed base.

The Recurring Revenue Factor

The lawsuit contends that investors viewed handpiece sales as a key indicator of procedure volume, customer utilization, and durability of Procept’s business model. As alleged, the channel stuffing practices undermined that signal because reported unit sales did not reflect sustainable end-user demand.

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Frequently Asked Questions About the PRCT Lawsuit

Q: What is the PRCT class action lawsuit about? A: A securities class action has been filed against PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ: PRCT) alleging materially false and misleading statements between February 28, 2024 and February 25, 2026. Shares fell approximately 75% after the Company disclosed actual procedure data, excess field inventory, and the end of an alleged discount program. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What specific misstatements does the PRCT lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation made materially false or misleading statements regarding handpiece sales, procedure demand, utilization, customer inventory levels, and explanations for revenue fluctuations during the Class Period. When procedure data and inventory issues were disclosed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What court was the PRCT class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, San Jose Division, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my PRCT shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to contact the firm. Securities class actions are generally handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, and no out-of-pocket costs. Any attorneys' fees and expenses awarded to class counsel are subject to court approval.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@SueWallSt.com

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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