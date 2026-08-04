Splash Tents, Inc. Celebrates 10-Year Milestone with Garfield Ridge Stars and Stripes providing weather-resistant 10x20 Custom Pop-Up Canopy Tents in Chicago

CHICAGO, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Garfield Ridge Stars and Stripes 5K Run, a Chicago-based charitable organization dedicated to honoring the sacrifice of fallen First Responders and Military Personnel, is proud to announce its annual event. This year, the organization will pay a special tribute to Chicago Firefighter Andrew "Drew" Price, who tragically lost his life in November 2023 while bravely battling a fire in the Lincoln Park area.

To celebrate a milestone 10-year partnership with Splash Tents, Inc., the organization has returned to purchase and feature new 10x20 custom logo pop up canopy tents, custom branded flag banners and 6ft digitally printed table covers at the 5K, ensuring a dignified and professional atmosphere for this year's memorial.

Built to Withstand the "Windy City"

Since its founding in 2017 the organization has relied on the unmatched durability of Splash Tents to anchor its operations. These heavy-duty structures are specifically engineered to handle the sudden lakefront gusts to scorching hot days.

“In Chicago, you need equipment as resilient as the heroes we honor," said Juan Ortega.

Their quality and reliability are why we continue to return for more fabrics, custom flag banners, and 6ft digitally printed table covers."





In-action picture of SplashTents.com 10x20 custom logo canopy for grstarsandstripes.org 5k in Chicago, IL

A Professional Tribute to Fallen Heroes

The 2026 event site featured a full suite of high-visibility branding from SplashTents.com, including a custom 10x20 logo pop up canopy tent serving as the command center along with tall 9ft flag banners to guide participants through the race and fitted 6ft table covers acting as hydration stations.

To date, the organization has honored seven fallen First Responders. By raising vital funds, they provide a lifeline to families during their most tragic times. To register, visit: The Garfield Ridge Stars and Stripes 5K Run | Register Now — Support Our Community.

About Splash Tents, Inc.: www.splashtents.com is a premier provider of high-performance, custom-printed promotional tents and portable tradeshow displays. Specializing in heavy-duty, weather-resistant canopy tents, digital table covers, and custom event flags, they empower non-profits to make a lasting visual impact across the United States.

Splash Tents, Inc.

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a1f80e89-e967-4e4b-b661-b05a1ed87cc7