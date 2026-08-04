Virtus Successfully Completes $10 Million Capital Raise for Real Estate Investment Strategy

TORONTO, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtus Capital Corporation, the asset manager of Virtus Diversified Real Estate Investment Trust, the real estate investment strategy, is pleased to announce it successfully completed a $10 million capital raise in June 2026.

This raise was completed through portfolio managers and investment advisors utilizing a new Canadian investment vehicle managed by iCapital.1 For wealth management advisors, this partnership delivered a direct, institutional-grade on-ramp through a structure that invested substantially all of its assets in the underlying real estate investment trust.

"We are extremely grateful for the confidence shown by our partners, advisors and investors," said Josh Will, President of Virtus. "Successfully completing this capital raise reflects the relationships we have built within the advisory community, and we appreciate the support provided by participating firms."

Virtus extends its sincere appreciation to every advisor, dealer firm, and partner who participated in the offering. Their continued confidence in Virtus and their commitment to serving their clients have been instrumental in achieving this result.

"This achievement would not have been possible without the support of our advisor and dealer partners," said Alex Steele, Managing Director of Virtus. "We appreciate the confidence they have shown in our organization and remain committed to disciplined portfolio management, transparency, and responsible stewardship of investor capital."

The net proceeds of the offering are expected to be used to fund the acquisition of an additional real estate property and to support the continued execution of its investment strategy, focused on acquiring and actively managing a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate assets across Canada.

As an open-ended investment trust, it regularly evaluates acquisition opportunities and raises capital to support the continued growth of its portfolio. Following the successful completion of its initial raise, the iCapital Canadian investment vehicle has established a simplified and seamless conduit that allows investment advisors and their clients to integrate the strategy into their portfolios with ease.

About Virtus Diversified Real Estate Investment Trust

Virtus Diversified Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended real estate investment trust that provides accredited and other eligible investors with access to a diversified portfolio of professionally managed commercial real estate investments. The Trust seeks to generate regular income and the potential for long-term capital appreciation through disciplined asset selection and active management.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information, including statements regarding the anticipated use of proceeds, prospective acquisitions, future capital raising activities, and the Trust's business strategy. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. There can be no assurance that anticipated acquisitions or future activities will occur as described, or at all. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the strategy undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information.

Securities Disclaimer

This news release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities. Any future offering of units of the strategy will be made only pursuant to applicable offering documents and in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. Prospective investors should carefully review the applicable offering documents before making an investment decision. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

iCapital Network Canada Ltd. is registered as an exempt market dealer in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, as an investment fund manager in Ontario, Quebec, and Newfoundland and Labrador, and as a portfolio manager in Ontario, Quebec, British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, and Newfoundland and Labrador. No securities commission or similar authority in Canada has reviewed or in any way passed upon this document or the merits of the securities described herein, and any representation to the contrary is an offence under applicable Canadian securities laws. Additional information is available upon request.

“iCapital” is a registered trademark of Institutional Capital Network, Inc.

© 2026 Institutional Network Capital, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Contact:

Josh Will, President

jwill@vreit.ca

Alex Steele, Managing Director

asteele@vreit.ca

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1 iCapital Network Canada Ltd., the manager of the Canadian investment vehicle, is registered as an investment fund manager in Ontario and is an affiliate of the iCapital group of companies (collectively, “iCapital”).