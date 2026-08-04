Zelluna ASA: Disclosure of large shareholding

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement published by Zelluna ASA (the "Company") on 4 August 2026 regarding the issuance of 446,752 new shares to Inven2 AS.

Inven2 AS currently holds 1,439,325 shares in the Company, representing approximately 4.9% of the shares and voting rights. Following registration of the share capital increase, Inven2 AS will hold 1,886,077 shares, representing approximately 6.3% of the shares and voting rights. Accordingly, Inven2 AS will exceed the 5% disclosure threshold pursuant to Section 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This disclosure is made pursuant to Section 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



