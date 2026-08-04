Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) Investors Who Suffered Losses Are Encouraged to Contact Johnson Fistel

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating whether Myriad Genetics, Inc. (“Myriad Genetics” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MYGN) or certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws by misrepresenting or failing to timely disclose material information to investors.

What if I purchased Myriad Genetics securities?

If you purchased Myriad Genetics securities and suffered losses, you may join our investigation now:

Click Here to Join the Investigation:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/myriad-genetics/

Or contact James Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471. There is no cost or obligation to you.

What Is Johnson Fistel Investigating?

On July 30, 2026, Myriad Genetics reported that second-quarter revenue declined 11% year over year to $190.7 million and average revenue per test declined 9%. The Company reduced its annual revenue guidance to $770 million to $790 million and suspended its adjusted EBITDA guidance.

Myriad Genetics disclosed that its results included an $11 million reduction in revenue from changes in collection estimates for tests completed in prior periods. The Company also reported that hereditary cancer testing revenue declined 13% despite an 8% increase in volume, attributing the decline to lower reimbursement and unfavorable estimate changes associated primarily with first-quarter 2026 orders.

Management stated that payer-generated revenue-cycle friction was “not new” and identified changing prior-authorization requirements, increased medical-record requests, and higher denial rates. Management acknowledged that the Company “should have engaged earlier and more directly with payers as conditions evolved” and that earlier intervention “could have reduced the downstream impact.”

Following these disclosures, Myriad Genetics shares declined approximately 47% on July 31, 2026.

Investors who suffered losses are encouraged to contact Johnson Fistel to discuss their rights and potential recovery options. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. Visit www.johnsonfistel.com for more information.

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Contact:

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800, San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations or Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

(619) 814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com or fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com