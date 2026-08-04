Zscaler Recognized as a Leader in Both the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for SASE Platforms and 2026 Magic Quadrant™ for Security Service Edge

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced it has been recognized by Gartner, Inc. as a Leader in both the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for SASE Platforms and the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Security Service Edge (SSE). This year marks the fifth consecutive year that Zscaler has been recognized as a Leader in the SSE Magic Quadrant and its first year as a Leader in the SASE Platforms Magic Quadrant. We believe these results underscore Zscaler’s accelerating market momentum and the proven capability of its Zero Trust SASE framework to safeguard users, devices, workloads, and AI agents wherever they reside.

Receive complimentary copies of the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for SASE Platforms and 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for SSE reports here.

SSE enables secure, identity- and policy-driven access for the right users to the appropriate internet resources, SaaS platforms, and private applications. SASE extends this protection to branches, campuses, and factories through a unified architecture that simplifies IT operations and eliminates siloed point products. Enterprises with unified SSE and SASE capabilities benefit from reduced operational costs and less management complexity, while effectively eliminating their public attack surface, preventing catastrophic data leakage into public AI engines and securing complex workload-to-workload communications.

Built on more than 15 years of cybersecurity innovation, Zscaler’s cloud-native Zero Trust SASE platform secures users, sites, cloud workloads, IoT/OT, partners, and AI agents. Within this platform, the new ZAgent Framework will bring agentic AI to SASE management, helping organizations simplify operations, secure every communication, and stop threats before they spread. Today, Zscaler protects 40% of the Forbes Global 2000.

By unifying critical SSE and SASE capabilities under a single architectural platform, Zscaler eliminates the gaps inherent in fragmented legacy networks, enabling threats to be intercepted at machine speed before they can move laterally.

“We are proud to be recognized by Gartner as a Leader in both the SASE Platforms and SSE Magic Quadrants. True security in the modern era cannot be achieved by simply spinning up legacy networks or virtual firewalls in the cloud,” said Jay Chaudhry, CEO, Chairman, and Founder of Zscaler. “In an AI world where threats move at machine speed, organizations need our unique proxy-based architecture to actively de-risk their operations. By brokering connections between users and devices to specific applications, we inspect 100% of encrypted traffic in-line at massive scale to enforce Zero Trust security principles across the entire enterprise without compromising business velocity."

Complimentary copies of the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for SASE Platforms and 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for SSE reports can be downloaded here . For additional insights from Zscaler Chief Product Officer Adam Geller, please read this blog .

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Gartner, Magic Quadrant for SASE Platforms, Jonathan Forest, Andrew Lerner, John Watts, 28 July 2026.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Security Service Edge, John Watts, Thomas Lintemuth, Theo de Feligonde, Jonathan Forest, 29 July 2026.

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About Zscaler

Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) accelerates digital transformation so customers can be more agile, efficient, resilient, and secure. The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange™ platform protects thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss by securely connecting users, devices, and applications in any location. Distributed across more than 160 public exchanges globally and thousands of private exchanges at the edge, the SASE-based Zero Trust Exchange is the world’s largest in-line cloud security platform.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. These forward-looking statements include the expected development, adoption, performance and benefits of the ZAgent Framework to Zscaler’s Zero Trust SASE platform. These forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbor provisions created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. A significant number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including those factors related to Zscaler’s ability to develop, deliver and achieve customer adoption of these capabilities, and to address evolving AI-related, security requirements. Additional risks and uncertainties are set forth in our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on May 26, 2026, which is available on our website at ir.zscaler.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based on the limited information currently available to Zscaler as of the date hereof, which is subject to change, and Zscaler will not necessarily update the information, even if new information becomes available in the future.